Rescheduled Bohemians-Shamrock Rovers game to kick off at 11.30am due to Coldplay gig

DUBLIN RIVALS BOHEMIANS and Shamrock Rovers will kick off their Premier Division fixture at 11.30am on Sunday, 1 September following instructions from the Gardaí – who are keen to manage resources due to a Coldplay concert at Croke Park later the same day.

“On the instruction of An Garda Siochana, owing to resources required for Coldplay’s concert in Croke Park on the same date, the fixture will kick off at the earlier time of 11:30am at Dalymount Park,” a League of Ireland statement read.

The game was rescheduled from Friday, 30 August due to Shamrock Rovers’ European commitments.

The Hoops host Greek side Paok at Tallaght stadium on Thursday, 28 August in the second leg of a Europa League playoff.