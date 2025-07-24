Collie O'Neill resigns as Shamrock Rovers boss

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that Collie O’Neill has resigned as women’s first-team head coach.

O’Neill departs after two and a half seasons at the helm, having taken charge as Rovers returned to the Women’s Premier Division in 2023.

UCD’s 2018 Men’s First Division winning manager oversaw third and fifth-placed league finishes, while the Hoops reached the All-Island Cup final last year but were beaten by Galway United on penalties at Tallaght Stadium.

TOTAP Las Damas first reported O’Neill’s resignation on Tuesday night, following a 1-0 defeat to DLR Waves at the weekend, and Rovers confirmed the news in a statement this morning.

It reads: “Shamrock Rovers FC can confirm that Collie O’Neill has decided to resign from his position as Head Coach of our Women’s First Team.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Collie for his contributions during his time at the club, and we wish him the very best for the future.

“Assistant coach Ciaran Ryan has notified the club that he will also depart at this time. We also thank Ciaran for his work with Shamrock Rovers and send best wishes for what comes next.”

Rovers currently sit sixth in the league table, 12 points off the top with six games remaining, and their next fixture is against Waterford FC next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Claire Walsh has joined Celtic. The 30-year-old makes the move from Glasgow City on a one-year deal, joining Saoirse Noonan at the club.