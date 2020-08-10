23-year-old Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship with eagle on 16th hole

Sweet sixteenth: Morikawa's eagle landed him the PGA Championship. Source: Jeff Chiu

FROM THE 16TH tee box at TPC Harding Park, Collin Morikawa produced a championship-winning shot to stand alongside any in Major history.

The 23-year-old hit his ball to within seven feet and then held his nerve over the eagle putt that clinched the 2020 PGA Championship.

In only the second Major start of his young career, it was the decisive moment of a Sunday 64 that saw him finish two shots clear at the top of a stacked leaderboard.

Is this the shot that wins the 2020 PGA Championship?pic.twitter.com/UgMKZyZgo4 — The42.ie (@The42_ie) August 10, 2020

It was a perfect round from Morikawa who carded four birdies and no bogeys alongside his eagle to finish on -13, two ahead of England’s Paul Casey who was also bidding to win his first Major — albeit at his 64th attempt — and third-round leader Dustin Johnson.

Behind Casey and Johnson, there was a five-way tie for third place with Jason Day joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Wolff on -10.

Brooks Koepka, the 2018 and 2019 champion who started the day two shots back and bidding for a three-peat, disappointed with a final round of 74 to finish on three-under par.

Rory McIlroy shot two-under par in his final round to finish in a tie for 33rd, 11 shots behind Morikawa, while Shane Lowry had a Sunday to forget as he finished on three-over for the day and four-over for the tournament.

