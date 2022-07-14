'Extremely disappointed' - Bonnar hits back after Tipperary manager decision

COLM BONNAR HAS expressed his extreme disappointment at being let go as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

An All-Ireland winner as a player with the Premier county, Bonnar took over in September 2021 for a term that was meant to last three years.

But the Tipperary county board announced this morning that Bonnar had been ‘relieved of his duties’ in the wake of a disappointing maiden campaign that saw Tipperary lose all four games in the Munster hurling championship.

“I am extremely disappointed with the decision of the executive committee of Tipperary GAA regarding my position as Tipperary senior hurling manager,” said Bonnar in a statement released exclusively this afternoon to tipperarylive.ie.

“The terms of reference I was given for my three-year term was stated clearly by the executive committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021, where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period. The manager will need time to add new players to the panel and patience was urged for this rebuild.

“I presented a detailed presentation to the 15-person executive Wednesday evening, this encompassed my review of 2022 and my plans for 2023. I have since been informed by the county board that I am no longer in the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager for the coming years.

“I am an honourable and a very committed Tipperary man, with an experienced management career, who has always giving my heart and soul to Tipperary hurling, both as a player and manager. I took on this task in good faith.

“Tipperary hurling will always be in my heart and I wish all involved the best of luck as I again become a passionate supporter of our great county team.”

