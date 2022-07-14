Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 14 July 2022
Advertisement

'Extremely disappointed' - Bonnar hits back after Tipperary manager decision

The Cashel native was ‘relieved of his duties’ this morning in a statement by the Tipperary county board.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 7:37 PM
57 minutes ago 3,101 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5817409
Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar.
Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

COLM BONNAR HAS expressed his extreme disappointment at being let go as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

An All-Ireland winner as a player with the Premier county, Bonnar took over in September 2021 for a term that was meant to last three years.

But the Tipperary county board announced this morning that Bonnar had been ‘relieved of his duties’ in the wake of a disappointing maiden campaign that saw Tipperary lose all four games in the Munster hurling championship.

“I am extremely disappointed with the decision of the executive committee of Tipperary GAA regarding my position as Tipperary senior hurling manager,” said Bonnar in a statement released exclusively this afternoon to tipperarylive.ie.

“The terms of reference I was given for my three-year term was stated clearly by the executive committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021, where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period. The manager will need time to add new players to the panel and patience was urged for this rebuild.

“I presented a detailed presentation to the 15-person executive Wednesday evening, this encompassed my review of 2022 and my plans for 2023. I have since been informed by the county board that I am no longer in the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager for the coming years.

“I am an honourable and a very committed Tipperary man, with an experienced management career, who has always giving my heart and soul to Tipperary hurling, both as a player and manager. I took on this task in good faith.

“Tipperary hurling will always be in my heart and I wish all involved the best of luck as I again become a passionate supporter of our great county team.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie