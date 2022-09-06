Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

Colm Collins remaining in charge of Clare for a 10th season

He is the GAA’s longest serving manager with the same county.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 8:25 PM
17 minutes ago 275 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5859404
Clare manager Colm Collins.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Clare manager Colm Collins.
Clare manager Colm Collins.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE LONGEST-SERVING manager with the same team in the inter-county game has been ratified for another season. 

Colm Collins will remain over Clare footballers for 2023 for a 10th season. He was ratified at a county board meeting tonight.

Earlier this year, Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals this season and retained their Division 2 status in the league.

During his reign, Collins has brought the Banner from Division 4 to 2, while he’s twice led them to the last eight of the All-Ireland series.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie