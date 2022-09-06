Colm Collins remaining in charge of Clare for a 10th season

THE LONGEST-SERVING manager with the same team in the inter-county game has been ratified for another season.

Colm Collins will remain over Clare footballers for 2023 for a 10th season. He was ratified at a county board meeting tonight.

Earlier this year, Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals this season and retained their Division 2 status in the league.

During his reign, Collins has brought the Banner from Division 4 to 2, while he’s twice led them to the last eight of the All-Ireland series.

