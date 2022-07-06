Cork's Lyons to referee All-Ireland final between Limerick and Kilkenny

Lyons will be in charge for the final.

Lyons will be in charge for the final.

CORK MAN COLM Lyons will referee the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Kilkenny and Limerick on Sunday week.

Lyons will take charge of his first senior final at Croke Park on 17 July.

The Nemo Rangers man was on the whistle for the Clare v Wexford quarter-final this year, while he has also previously refereed the Munster and Leinster championship finals, the All-Ireland minor decider, and the All-Ireland club final.

Ciarán Hanley (Brian Dillons), Johnny Barry (Ballinure), Philip Mackey, and Finian Mullane (Nemo Rangers) have been named as the umpires for the upcoming All-Ireland final.

Advertisement

Liam Gordon of Galway will be the standby referee on the day, Paud O’Dwyer of Carlow is the other linesman and Tipperary’s Michael Kennedy has been appointed as the sideline official.