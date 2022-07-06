Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 6 July 2022
Advertisement

Cork's Lyons to referee All-Ireland final between Limerick and Kilkenny

The Nemo Rangers club man will take charge of his first senior final.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 2:30 PM
6 minutes ago 121 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5809495
Lyons will be in charge for the final.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Lyons will be in charge for the final.
Lyons will be in charge for the final.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

CORK MAN COLM Lyons will referee the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Kilkenny and Limerick on Sunday week.

Lyons will take charge of his first senior final at Croke Park on 17 July.

The Nemo Rangers man was on the whistle for the Clare v Wexford quarter-final this year, while he has also previously refereed the Munster and Leinster championship finals, the All-Ireland minor decider, and the All-Ireland club final.

Ciarán Hanley (Brian Dillons), Johnny Barry (Ballinure), Philip Mackey, and Finian Mullane (Nemo Rangers) have been named as the umpires for the upcoming All-Ireland final.

Liam Gordon of Galway will be the standby referee on the day, Paud O’Dwyer of Carlow is the other linesman and Tipperary’s Michael Kennedy has been appointed as the sideline official. 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie