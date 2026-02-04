A combined Six Nations 'Best XV' before championship kick-off

JUST TWO DAYS to go.

France and Ireland will raise the curtain on the 2026 Six Nations at the Stade de France on Thursday night, with Les Bleus seeking to defend their title and Ireland hoping to bounce back from an inconsistent 2025.

The 42 has composed a Best XV from all six participating countries — and the size of Ireland’s task is exemplified by the fact that over a third of the team consists of Frenchmen.

There are, however, three Irish players included — all of them in the pack — with four English players, one Scot and one Italian also making the cut.

Here’s our Best XV, and some of the rationale behind it.

Backs:

Bordeaux and France out-half Matthieu Jalibert. Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Nicolas Deporteere

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont

It may seem premature to have selected Matthieu Jalibert over Lions starter Finn Russell, who has been the most consistently impressive out-half in the competition for several years. Jalibert’s comparable lack of time in the saddle for France, and his lack of a playing relationship with Antoine Dupont, could conceivably lead to teething problems — but it feels more likely that Jalibert will emerge from the tournament as one of the world game’s true stars (if he’s not one already). The Bordeaux flier has been the most impressive out-half in Europe this season and his game has matured far beyond being simply a broken-game runner and counter-attacker — threats which he still possesses.

Dazzling English back Immanuel Feyi-Waboso gets the nod over compatriot Tommy Freeman on the right wing purely because England seem intent on using Freeman at outside centre, where he would be behind Nicolas Depoortere in this XV and Huw Jones in a wider squad.

The rest of the backline picks itself: French trio Thomas Ramos, Louis Bielle-Biarray and Antoine Dupont are the best players in the world in their respective positions. Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello, still only 23, is right up there at inside centre, and Bordeaux’s Depoortere outside him has essentially dislodged France’s defensive leader, Gael Fickou, while adding plenty of attacking dynamism of his own. That said, the exclusion of Sione Tuipulotu could prove extremely foolish come tournament’s end.

Forwards:

Scottish tighthead Zander Fagerson. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

1. Ellis Genge

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Maro Itoje (Captain)

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Tom Curry

7. Oscar Jegou

8. Caelan Doris

Many of the forwards pick themselves: Ellis Genge has this season picked up for Bristol where he left off with the Lions, Dan Sheehan remains the best hooker in the competition, and Maro Itoje and Tadhg Beirne are the two best locks in the world.

Given the existing jackal threats of Beirne and Itoje in particular, The 42 has opted for Oscar Jegou’s all-round athleticism at openside, with Wales captain Jac Morgan set to miss a chunk of the championship in any case.

The start at blindside goes to Tom Curry, who, admittedly, has been playing most of his rugby at number eight this season and has been kept in reserve for England against Wales. However, an on-song Curry is still potentially one of the three most impactful back rows in the competition.

With England’s stocks at tighthead diminished, Zander Fagerson edges out Tadhg Furlong — who should be ready to go for Ireland against Italy next week — at this juncture of their respective careers.

Admittedly, that last one could prove contentious.

Be sure to let us know your own selections, or the calls with which you disagree, in the comments section below!