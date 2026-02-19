More Stories
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan. James Lawlor/INPHO
The Leader

Six-time All-Ireland winner Con O'Callaghan named as 2026 Dublin football captain

Eoin Murchan has been appointed vice-captain for this season.
5.41pm, 19 Feb 2026

CON O’CALLAGHAN has been named as the 2026 captain of the Dublin footballers, while Eoin Murchan will be vice-captain.

The news comes after O’Callaghan kicked eight points in Dublin’s first Division 1 victory of this year’s campaign against Monaghan last weekend.

The Six-time All-Ireland winner is an experienced forward for Dublin and takes up the leadership position having also won three All-Stars since making his senior debut in 2016.

Murchan made his senior inter-county bow in 2017 and has established himself as a key member of the Dublin defence on the way to winning five All-Irelands and one All-Star.

After last week’s victory, Ger Brennan’s side will hope to continue their winning run in the league when they welcome Kerry to Croke Park on Saturday.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie