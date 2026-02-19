Six-time All-Ireland winner Con O'Callaghan named as 2026 Dublin football captain

CON O’CALLAGHAN has been named as the 2026 captain of the Dublin footballers, while Eoin Murchan will be vice-captain.

The news comes after O’Callaghan kicked eight points in Dublin’s first Division 1 victory of this year’s campaign against Monaghan last weekend.

The Six-time All-Ireland winner is an experienced forward for Dublin and takes up the leadership position having also won three All-Stars since making his senior debut in 2016.

Murchan made his senior inter-county bow in 2017 and has established himself as a key member of the Dublin defence on the way to winning five All-Irelands and one All-Star.

After last week’s victory, Ger Brennan’s side will hope to continue their winning run in the league when they welcome Kerry to Croke Park on Saturday.