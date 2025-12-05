Waterford make Conan Noonan loan permanent and sign Benny Couto from Cork City

Waterford FC have announced the permanent signing of midfielder Conan Noonan on a three-year deal, and the transfer of full-back Benny Couto from Cork City.

Noonan, who was on loan at Waterford from Shamrock Rovers, makes his move permanent ahead of the 2026 season.

The 22 year-old made 36 appearances for Waterford across all competitions in 2025, netting nine goals and earning six assists.

Waterford head coach Jon Daly said “Conan is a player I’ve admired for a number of years. He’s young, hungry, and brings real quality in the final third. I believe he is one of the most talented young players in the country.”

Meanwhile, 22 year-old full-back Couto is also on his way to the RSC. He spent the 2025 season with Cork City, making 23 appearances for Ger Nash’s side across all competitions – getting four assists to his name.

Benny Couto. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Couto began his career with Oldham Athletic, progressing through their academy ranks before earning his first-team debut away to Salford City in the EFL Trophy in August of 2021. In the same month, he was a half-time substitute for Oldham’s EFL Cup defeat away to Premier League outfit Brentford.

Couto made 36 appearances for Oldham before spending time on loan with both The New Saints in Wales and Ashton United in The National League, before signing permanently for Ashton United ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Couto then made the move to the League of Ireland at the start of 2025 with Cork City.