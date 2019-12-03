This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Confident Joshua expects third bout with Ruiz

The British star lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles when he was shocked by the Mexican-American.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,569 Views
https://the42.ie/4917323
Anthony Joshua at his open workout in Riyadh
Anthony Joshua at his open workout in Riyadh
Anthony Joshua at his open workout in Riyadh

ANTHONY JOSHUA believes he will meet Andy Ruiz Jr for a third time, with the Briton confident he can avenge his stunning June defeat in Saturday’s rematch.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles when he was shocked by Ruiz — a late replacement for Jarrell Miller — at Madison Square Garden in a fight that saw him knocked down four times.

He will attempt to win back those belts in Saudi Arabia this weekend but expects to have to deal with the considerable test of the Mexican-American once more before his career is over.

Speaking after an open workout in Riyadh, Joshua told Sky Sports: “He’s going to be on my mind forever because all of these boys, we’re all going to fight anyway. Me and Andy Ruiz, if he’s dedicated to the game, we’ll definitely see each other a third time down the line.

“This ain’t going to be the last time I see Andy Ruiz in the ring. I think we make for good fights, I think there’s definitely going to be a knockout in that fight as well and I think that’s what the people want to see – bloodshed and knockouts. I think we’ll definitely see each other a third time.”

Joshua was unable to deal with the speed of Ruiz’s hands in his seventh-round loss in New York but has not been strictly focusing on his own quickness in preparation for the rematch.

I’m confident and I believe in myself that I’m going to be victorious,” said Joshua.

“I’m quick anyway, I’m not really looking for anything except for the win. It’s not about speed, it’s not about nothing else, the objective is just to win, win, win.”

The42 Team

