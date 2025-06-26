The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
St Michael's Dan Ryan one of five Leinster youngsters to join Connacht Academy
CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE brought in five players who came through the Leinster schools system, including St Michael’s rising star Daniel Ryan, as part of their Academy for the 2025/26 season.
Ryan, who impressed in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup this season, is joined by his Michael’s team-mate David Walsh as part of Connacht’s Year 1 intake.
Blackrock College duo Conor O’Shaughnessy and Mikey Yarr have also agreed Academy deals with the western province, as has Aaron O’Brien of St Mary’s.
They’ll be joined by three players who have come through the Connacht schools pathway: Diarmaid O’Connell of Sligo Grammar, Bobby Power of Coláiste Iognáid, and Sean of Coláiste Éinde.
