Daniel Ryan impressed for St Michael's in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup. Ben Brady/INPHO
St Michael's Dan Ryan one of five Leinster youngsters to join Connacht Academy

David Walsh, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Mikey Yarr and Aaron O’Brien have also joined the Connacht Academy.
10.45am, 26 Jun 2025
CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE brought in five players who came through the Leinster schools system, including St Michael’s rising star Daniel Ryan, as part of their Academy for the 2025/26 season. 

Ryan, who impressed in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup this season, is joined by his Michael’s team-mate David Walsh as part of Connacht’s Year 1 intake.

Blackrock College duo Conor O’Shaughnessy and Mikey Yarr have also agreed Academy deals with the western province, as has Aaron O’Brien of St Mary’s.

They’ll be joined by three players who have come through the Connacht schools pathway: Diarmaid O’Connell of Sligo Grammar, Bobby Power of Coláiste Iognáid, and Sean of Coláiste Éinde.

Connacht Rugby Academy 2025/26

Year 1

  • Aaron O’Brien – Back Row
  • Diarmaid O’Connell – Back Row
  • Conor O’Shaughnessy – Out-Half
  • Bobby Power – Back Row
  • Daniel Ryan – Back Three
  • David Walsh – Lock/Back Row
  • Seán Walsh – Centre
  • Mikey Yarr – Hooker

Year 2

  • Billy Bohan – Loosehead Prop
  • Tomás Farthing – Scrum-Half
  • Max Flynn – Back Row
  • Éanna McCarthy – Back Row

Year 3

  • Fiachna Barrett – Tighthead Prop
  • Seán Naughton – Out-Half
  • James Nicholson – Back Three
  • Matthew Victory – Hooker
