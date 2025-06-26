St Michael's Dan Ryan one of five Leinster youngsters to join Connacht Academy

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE brought in five players who came through the Leinster schools system, including St Michael’s rising star Daniel Ryan, as part of their Academy for the 2025/26 season.

Ryan, who impressed in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup this season, is joined by his Michael’s team-mate David Walsh as part of Connacht’s Year 1 intake.

Blackrock College duo Conor O’Shaughnessy and Mikey Yarr have also agreed Academy deals with the western province, as has Aaron O’Brien of St Mary’s.

They’ll be joined by three players who have come through the Connacht schools pathway: Diarmaid O’Connell of Sligo Grammar, Bobby Power of Coláiste Iognáid, and Sean of Coláiste Éinde.

Connacht Rugby Academy 2025/26

Year 1

Aaron O’Brien – Back Row

Diarmaid O’Connell – Back Row

Conor O’Shaughnessy – Out-Half

Bobby Power – Back Row

Daniel Ryan – Back Three

David Walsh – Lock/Back Row

Seán Walsh – Centre

Mikey Yarr – Hooker

Year 2

Billy Bohan – Loosehead Prop

Tomás Farthing – Scrum-Half

Max Flynn – Back Row

Éanna McCarthy – Back Row

Year 3