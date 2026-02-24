Connacht not under pressure from Andy Farrell to play Aki this weekend — Muldoon

JOHN MULDOON SAYS Connacht have not been put under pressure by the Irish management to play Bundee Aki this weekend when they take on URC leaders Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium.

Aki is available after serving a four-match ban for verbally abusing referee Eoghan Cross after Connacht’s loss to Leinster last month on the day that they officially opened the €40m redeveloped Dexcom Stadium.

The 35-year-old returned to Connacht this week after training with the Irish squad last week – captain Cian Prendergast and lock Darragh Murray have also been made available for Saturday’s game – but lineout and maul coach Muldoon said that as far as he knew they had not been put under pressure by Andy Farrell to give the centre game-time this weekend ahead of a possible international recall against Wales next week.

“My understanding is that Ireland release the players, and it’s up to the provinces to play. Obviously Bundee has not played for quite a while,” said Muldoon.

“We’ve a couple of players in that instance as well. At the end of the day we’ve got to do the right thing for Connacht Rugby, for us in terms of winning the game. If that involves playing Bundee, then it does.

“If it doesn’t, then we’ve got to do what’s right for us. I think not just alone Bundee, I think it’s the same with Cian, it’s the same with Darragh. Whatever’s best for your team.

“But obviously someone of Bundee’s quality, some of the three lads I just mentioned, they’re quality. We’ve got to get that balance right. They’ve been away from us for a few weeks, so it’s about getting partnerships, about making sure it’s not just them.

Cian Prendergast in training for Connacht.

“We’ve got to keep the whole squad happy, and we’ve got to make sure we tread the line carefully along that,” added the former Connacht captain.

Scrumhalf Ben Murphy has been ruled out with a rib injury, while hooker Dave Heffernan (calf) and back rower Shamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder) are due to return to training in the coming weeks.

Connacht, with just three wins from ten league games so far, are 12th in the table but nine bonus points have left them just four away from a top eight place and a slot in the knockout stages.

John Muldoon.

“Three out of the next four games are at home,” added Muldoon. “That’s hugely important. We’ve got to make this home advantage count over the next few weeks, and it starts on Saturday.”