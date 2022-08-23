Fresh faces aplenty as Connacht name XV for pre-season clash with Castres

SIX PLAYERS WILL feature for Connacht for the first time in the province’s pre-season friendly against Castres in France tomorrow evening [KO 7pm Irish time].

Australian signing Byron Ralston – who is also Irish-qualified – starts at outside centre, while Kiwi addition Shamus Hurley-Langton is in the back row for the clash at Stade de la Chevaliére, Mazamet.

Scottish hooker Grant Stewart is included in the Connacht XV, as are out-half David Hawkshaw and wing Adam Byrne, both of whom have joined from Leinster this summer.

Academy graduate Ciaran Booth, a former Ireland U20 international, starts in the number six shirt.

Andy Friend’s side is captained by Tom Daly, who forms the midfield partnership with former Western Force man Ralston.

Oran McNulty and Alex Wootton join Byrne in the back three, while Caolin Blade is Hawkshaw’s halfback partner.

Denis Buckley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy form the front row along with Stewart, as Niall Murray and Oisín Dowling team up in the second row. Number eight Seán Masterson completes the back row alongside Booth and Hurley-Langton.

The 11-strong Connacht bench includes academy players Eoin de Buitléar, Charlie Ward, Bart Vermeulen, Donnacha Byrne, and Josh O’Connor.

Connacht will play their second pre-season friendly this Friday against Sale Sharks at Dubarry Park in Athlone [KO 7pm].

Connacht (v Castres):

15. Oran McNulty

14. Adam Byrne

13. Byron Ralston

12. Tom Daly (captain)

11. Alex Wootton

10. David Hawkshaw

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Grant Stewart

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Niall Murray

5. Oisín Dowling

6. Ciaran Booth

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Seán Masterson

Replacements: