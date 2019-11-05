This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boost for Connacht as trio sign contract extensions

Tiernan O’Halloran, Sean O’Brien and Tom Farrell have all signed new deals with the province.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 3:58 PM
56 minutes ago
Connacht's Tiernan O'Halloran.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht's Tiernan O'Halloran.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED three contract extensions, with Tiernan O’Halloran, Sean O’Brien and Tom Farrell all putting pen to paper on new deals with the province.

All three players have extended their contracts to the end of the 2021/22 season.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend described the three players as being “key to their ambitions” as the province prepare for their return to the Heineken Champions Cup, beginning with the visit of Montpellier on Sunday week [17 November].

“We are delighted to announce that Tiernan, Sean and Tom have all committed to Connacht for a further two seasons,” Friend said.

“These three players are key to our ambitions and their signings are a statement of belief in what we are trying to achieve. We have made a positive start to the season so far but have some vital Pro14 and Champions Cup in the coming weeks. These signings are a great boost for the rest of the squad and everyone who supports Connacht Rugby”.

O’Halloran and O’Brien are both products of the Connacht Academy.

Fullback O’Halloran, 28, has made 175 appearances for the province while he has also earned six caps for Ireland. 

O’Brien made his senior debut in 2015, and the 24-year-old lock has represented the province 57 times.

Centre Farrell came through the Leinster Academy since, and has clocked up 57 appearances since arriving from Bedford Blues in 2017. 

Connacht are back in Guinness Pro14 action this Saturday when they welcome Leinster to The Sportsground.

Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
