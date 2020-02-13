This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 February, 2020
Five players agree contract extensions with Connacht

Tom Daly, Peter Robb, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Shane Delahunt and Conor Kenny have all signed new deals with the provinces.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 5:16 PM
48 minutes ago 1,378 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5006613
Tom Daly is one of five players who has signed a new deal with Connacht.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tom Daly is one of five players who has signed a new deal with Connacht.
Tom Daly is one of five players who has signed a new deal with Connacht.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED that five players have put pen to paper on new contracts, with Tom Daly, Peter Robb, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Shane Delahunt and Conor Kenny all committing their futures to the province.

Daly, Robb and Robertson-McCoy have all agreed two-year extensions which will keep them at the Sportsground until the end of the 2021/22 season. Delahunt and Kenny have signed one-year extensions.

The news represents a major boost for Connacht as they look to finish strongly in the Guinness Pro14. Andy Friend’s side currently sit fourth in Conference B, with an even split of five wins and five defeats from their 10 games to date, and the head coach said he anticipates further contract news in the coming weeks. 

“We are delighted to have Tom Daly, Peter Robb, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Shane Delahunt and Conor Kenny all signing contract extensions with Connacht,” Friend said.

“During our Champions Cup and Pro14 campaigns we have already seen the depth we need in the squad to perform on two fronts. We expect to have more announcements in the coming weeks as we are working to finalise our squad going into the 2020/21 season.”

Daly has racked up 21 appearances for Connacht since making the switch from provincial rivals Leinster in December 2018.

Robb, a member of the Pro12 winning Connacht team in 2016, has enjoyed a return to form this season following an injury disrupted run across the previous two campaigns. 

New Zealand born Irish-qualified tighthead Robertson-McCoy has clocked up 50 caps for the province since arriving in 2016, while Academy graduate Delahunt has made 74 appearances.

Kenny, another Academy graduate, has made five appearances this season.

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

