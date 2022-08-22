Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Monday 22 August 2022
Advertisement

Friend moves to DOR role as Connacht re-jig their coaching staff

Peter Wilkins is the province’s new head coach.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 22 Aug 2022, 4:40 PM
22 minutes ago 1,119 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5846378
Friend shifts to a director of rugby role.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Friend shifts to a director of rugby role.
Friend shifts to a director of rugby role.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND HAS moved into a new director of rugby role in Connacht’s re-jigged coaching staff ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Australia native Friend had been Connacht’s head coach since first joining in 2018 but has now taken on the new role of director of rugby, which involves “overall responsibility for the rugby programme across our professional setup.”

Peter Wilkins – who joined the Ireland set-up for their tour of New Zealand this summer – is Connacht’s new head coach, having been the province’s senior coach last season.

Connacht say Wilkins’ new title more accurately reflects his role in “leading on-field preparation of the team as well as primary responsibility for defence.”

Colm Tucker was Connacht’s defence coach last season but his new role involves overseeing their scrum and contact work.

Mossy Lawler takes on greater responsibility as the attack and skills coach, having previously been the assistant attack and skills coach.

Meanwhile, Dewald Senekal remains in charge of Connacht’s lineout and maul.

The highly-experienced Friend had gradually been shifting towards more of an off-field role in recent seasons with Connacht, handing his assistant coaches increased responsibility for the on-pitch training.

Wilkins has become more influential on the training field and his continued rise was marked by his involvement with Andy Farrell’s Ireland on their highly successful tour of New Zealand.

Wilkins first joined Connacht as a defence coach and this re-jig of their staff seemingly ensures he will have greater responsibility in that area once again after Connacht’s defence struggled on many occasions last season.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Senekal is heading into his second season in charge of the forwards’ lineout and maul work, while young Irish coaches Tucker and Lawler remain important parts of the set-up too.

Connacht will hope for a much better campaign in 2022/23, although they have been handed a demanding start to the URC season with their opening five games made up of inter-pros against Ulster, Munster, and Leinster, as well as a two-game tour of South Africa.

Connacht coaching team:

Andy Friend – director of rugby
Peter Wilkins – head coach
Dewald Senekal – forwards [lineout and maul]
Colm Tucker – scrum and contact
Mossy Lawler – attack and skills 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie