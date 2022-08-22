Friend moves to DOR role as Connacht re-jig their coaching staff

ANDY FRIEND HAS moved into a new director of rugby role in Connacht’s re-jigged coaching staff ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Australia native Friend had been Connacht’s head coach since first joining in 2018 but has now taken on the new role of director of rugby, which involves “overall responsibility for the rugby programme across our professional setup.”

Peter Wilkins – who joined the Ireland set-up for their tour of New Zealand this summer – is Connacht’s new head coach, having been the province’s senior coach last season.

Connacht say Wilkins’ new title more accurately reflects his role in “leading on-field preparation of the team as well as primary responsibility for defence.”

Colm Tucker was Connacht’s defence coach last season but his new role involves overseeing their scrum and contact work.

Mossy Lawler takes on greater responsibility as the attack and skills coach, having previously been the assistant attack and skills coach.

Meanwhile, Dewald Senekal remains in charge of Connacht’s lineout and maul.

The highly-experienced Friend had gradually been shifting towards more of an off-field role in recent seasons with Connacht, handing his assistant coaches increased responsibility for the on-pitch training.

Wilkins has become more influential on the training field and his continued rise was marked by his involvement with Andy Farrell’s Ireland on their highly successful tour of New Zealand.

Wilkins first joined Connacht as a defence coach and this re-jig of their staff seemingly ensures he will have greater responsibility in that area once again after Connacht’s defence struggled on many occasions last season.

Senekal is heading into his second season in charge of the forwards’ lineout and maul work, while young Irish coaches Tucker and Lawler remain important parts of the set-up too.

Connacht will hope for a much better campaign in 2022/23, although they have been handed a demanding start to the URC season with their opening five games made up of inter-pros against Ulster, Munster, and Leinster, as well as a two-game tour of South Africa.

Connacht coaching team:

Andy Friend – director of rugby

Peter Wilkins – head coach

Dewald Senekal – forwards [lineout and maul]

Colm Tucker – scrum and contact

Mossy Lawler – attack and skills