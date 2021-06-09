Connacht make approach to sign James Cronin ahead of next season

CONNACHT HAVE MADE an approach to sign loosehead prop James Cronin ahead of next season.

Cronin’s departure from his native Munster this summer has already been officially confirmed and The42 understands that Connacht have now made a move to bring Cronin to Galway.

Connacht boss Andy Friend is in the market for an experienced loosehead following a serious knee injury for Denis Buckley, who is set to be sidelined for much of the remainder of 2021.

While Connacht have also been linked with South African loosehead Dylan Smith, who is currently with Stade Français in France, Cronin is seen as an ideal fit.

The Cork man, who won three Ireland caps from 2014 to 2016, has been in excellent form this season for Munster.

It’s believed that Munster have recently considered a u-turn regarding Cronin and have been weighing up the possiblity of retaining him, although they did officially confirm his exit less than a month ago.

Cronin is also understood to have attracted interest from the French Top 14, but Connacht are now hoping to complete a deal to bring him to the province this summer.

Connacht are also set to sign 20-year-old Irish-qualified back Shayne Bolton ahead of next season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The South Africa native, who can play in the center or back three, has most recently impressed in the Varsity Cup with the UFS Shimlas.

Meanwhile, outgoing Connacht attack coach Nigel Carolan has been linked with a move to Glasgow Warriors ahead of next season.

Carolan is leaving his native province after well over two decades of service as a player and coach. He could join Danny Wilson’s coaching staff in Glasgow as the Warriors continue a rebuilding project with their squad.