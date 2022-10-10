Connacht turn their thoughts to Leinster after getting off the mark

ANDY FRIEND DID not need to be reminded about how last year’s four dates with Leinster ended up: Four defeats from four, three of those where Leinster posted scores north of 40 points.

Ahead of Friday’s reunion in Galway, the Connacht coach is talking up his team’s chances.

“We had a cracking game against them here last year in the Champions Cup (when they lost 26-21 in the first leg of their round of 16 game); we didn’t back it up but we believe we have a game-style that can hurt them if we get it right,” said Friend. “We need to get it right this week.”

They got many things right last Friday against Munster, especially up front.

Most of all they got the result right. The 20-11 win was their first of the season after three defeats.

“I was impressed with the crowd that turned up but we had to give them something to cheer about,” said Friend.

“I thought that opening scrum when we got the penalty got them going and then we got another scrum penalty and it really got them going. The game was not perfect so we gave them plenty of things to say, ‘here we go again, this is Connacht’.

“But we came over the top of them in the end. So for all three, fans, players, organisation – hey for the coaches as well – we needed this. It is a great way to kick off our maiden voyage on the 4G pitch.

“We hopefully have learned from our previous failings as a team where we play a good game and then we drop off the intensity. I am just looking for intensity next week. If that is good enough to beat Leinster, brilliant. If it is not then at least we have shown intensity and that is what we need to keep bringing, those high levels of physicality to our game.

“We saw it tonight, saw it in South Africa in fits and spurts but definitely didn’t see it in round one. It is a nice way to finish that one.”

Finlay Bealham scores a crucial try. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Friday’s nine-point victory over Munster was a reward for a brave selection policy where Friend opted for three No10s, Jack Carty in his preferred out-half position, David Hawkshaw at inside centre, Conor Fitzgerald at full-back.

“People mentioned in advance of the game that we didn’t have a big centre pairing but you don’t need to be big if you are brave and I thought young Hawkshaw was brilliant,” said Friend. “At 15, Fitzy was impressive.”

So last season was Cian Prendergast to the extent that he made it onto the Ireland tour to New Zealand. Since then he has been off on his travels again, this time with the Emerging Ireland side to South Africa. He returns home tomorrow but is unlikely to feature against Leinster on Friday.

“Leinster will obviously be a tough test for us but we need to look at ourselves firstly,” said Friend.

“Every time we do a review of one of our games we say, look at what we left behind. If we become the footie team that does not leave those things behind, we will be okay.”

Even against a side who comprehensively defeated so often you last year?

“They defeated us four times but one of those defeats saw us cough up a red card in the second minute. That didn’t help us.

“Another was off the back of a really good performance out here which we could not back it up so we will probably zone on that good performance (the Champions Cup narrow defeat) and say what did we do there that caused them some trouble?

“We are aware of what those things were.

“For us, it is about us being more consistent in delivering those levels of intensity over the course of the day. And if we get into a hole, we have to fight harder. There we got into a hole and we fought harder.

“We are going to have to live with that next Friday.”