'I am frustrated with the performance but not the group' - Blow for Connacht as Lions roar

CONNACHT’S UNITED RUGBY Championship campaign enters a new dynamic now following their 26-7 defeat at the hands of the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, according Cullie Tucker.

The interim head coach says they now have to rely on other teams’ results in order for them to secure a play-off place.

Connacht’s failure to earn a single bonus point in Johannesburg, only scoring their first points in the 74th minute, has seen the Lions overtake them in the standings. Connacht are now in 14th place, six points away from the top eight with two matches remaining.

“Tonight’s result is a big blow,” Tucker said. “We were aiming to get four or five points here and then we would be right back in the hunt. Technically we are still in the running, but we’re going to have to rely on other teams now as well.

“It was a stop-start game, there was not much flow and I imagine it was frustrating to watch. Our very strong pillars are usually our lineout, our ruck and the strength of our attack, but they were all not as good as they have been.”

“That affected our ability to get into the game, and we also conceded too many penalties, which also killed our momentum. We were also inaccurate with the ball, and the Lions took their chances. There’s no doubt they were the better team today,” Tucker conceded.

The temporary replacement for Pete Wilkins, who stepped down on the eve of Connacht’s South African Tour, now also has fresh injury problems to worry about.

Number eight Sean Jansen (head) and replacement scrum-half Colm Reilly (leg) seemed to suffer serious injuries, while Tucker said wing Shane Jennings is also a concern.

Tucker admitted that at times Connacht’s attack were guilty of being like the bowler who keeps trying to york batters, instead of first concentrating on line-and-length.

“We didn’t flow as well on attack as we have previously. We asked a lot of the forwards and at the start of the second half, you could see our forwards were punching the ball up more. But there was too much rugby out wide, we tried to go wide too quickly.

“But the Lions nullified us at the ruck and defended well on the edge. They picked a back row to do that. I am frustrated with the performance but not the group. We’ve had a number of close games in the last six rounds and the lads gave everything.

“Altitude was a factor today as well, the legs gave way a bit towards the end.”