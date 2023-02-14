Connacht poised to announce new head coach

ANDY FRIEND’S SUCCESSOR as Connacht boss is expected to be announced in the coming week, according to the Australian who will depart the Sportsground this summer after five years in charge.

Friend, who has not been part of the process in finding his successor, said he understood that an announcement is imminent.

Pete Wilkins, who was appointed head coach last summer when Friend’s position was upped to director of rugby, was the initial favourite but it’s believed two other candidates were identified as front runners.

It will be a time of change at the Sportsground in the summer. Aside from Friend’s departure, it has already been confirmed that attack and skills coach Mossy Lawler is moving back to his native Munster, while it’s believed that forwards coach Dewald Senekal is returning to France to take up a role with Pro D2 leaders Oyonnax.

Several experienced players could also be on the move in the summer with increased speculation over the future of capped scrum-half Kieran Marmion, hooker Shane Delahunt, out-half Conor Fitzgerald and winger Alex Wootton along with a number of fringe players.

Friend, whose side head to Parma this weekend hoping to boost their hopes of making the knockout stages of the URC, said that he believed Connacht will announce his successor soon.

“I think there will be an announcement if not this week then early next week. It’s imminent and I believe there has been a candidate identified and hopefully the club is in a position to announce something within a short space of time,” said Friend.

Meanwhile, versatile back David Hawkshaw, who suffered an ankle injury against his native Leinster on New Year’s Day, and lock Oisin Dowling, out with a knee injury since last month, have recovered and are available to travel to Italy this weekend, while Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade have been released from Irish camp for the game.

Hookers Dave Heffernan (thigh) and Shane Delahunt (hip) are out through injury, while back rower Paul Boyle is not expected back until they head to Dragons on 4 March.

But centre/wing Byron Ralston, who has played 12 games in his first season at the Sportsground, is going to be out of action until May after undergoing surgery on ankle injury picked up in the Challenge Cup against Newcastle Falcons.