Advertisement
Friday 20 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Bundee Aki in Connacht training this week.
# Go West
Connacht make six changes for trip to Newcastle with Aki not named in squad
Connacht heading to Kingston Park tomorrow.
566
1
12 minutes ago

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes for tomorrow’s trip to face Newcastle in the Challenge Cup, [KO: 5.30pm, livestream epcrugby.com].

Adam Byrne is brought in on the right wing for John Porch with Conor Fitzgerald in at out-half instead of captain Jack Carty.

In the pack, Denis Buckley comes in at loosehead, Shane Delahunt is in at hooker, Leva Fifita is introduced to the second row and Shamus Hurley-Langton is named at flanker. Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast are the players to make way.

Bundee Aki is not named in the squad, as is Cian Prendergast, both players having been selected in Ireland’s Six Nations squad yesterday. The other Irish players that are involved are Mack Hansen at full-back and Finlay Bealham at prop.

Connacht 

  • 15. Mack Hansen
  • 14. Adam Byrne
  • 13. Byron Ralston
  • 12. Cathal Forde
  • 11. Alex Wootton
  • 10. Conor Fitzgerald
  • 9. Colm Reilly
  • 1. Denis Buckley
  • 2. Shane Delahunt
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Leva Fifita
  • 5. Josh Murphy
  • 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton
  • 7. Conor Oliver
  • 8. Jarrad Butler captain

Replacements: 

  • Dylan Tierney-Martin
  • Jordan Duggan
  • Jack Aungier
  • Darragh Murray
  • Ciaran Booth
  • Caolin Blade
  • Tom Daly
  • Tom Farrell

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     