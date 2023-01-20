Connacht make six changes for trip to Newcastle with Aki not named in squad

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes for tomorrow’s trip to face Newcastle in the Challenge Cup, [KO: 5.30pm, livestream epcrugby.com].
Adam Byrne is brought in on the right wing for John Porch with Conor Fitzgerald in at out-half instead of captain Jack Carty.
In the pack, Denis Buckley comes in at loosehead, Shane Delahunt is in at hooker, Leva Fifita is introduced to the second row and Shamus Hurley-Langton is named at flanker. Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast are the players to make way.
Bundee Aki is not named in the squad, as is Cian Prendergast, both players having been selected in Ireland’s Six Nations squad yesterday. The other Irish players that are involved are Mack Hansen at full-back and Finlay Bealham at prop.
Connacht
- 15. Mack Hansen
- 14. Adam Byrne
- 13. Byron Ralston
- 12. Cathal Forde
- 11. Alex Wootton
- 10. Conor Fitzgerald
- 9. Colm Reilly
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Shane Delahunt
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Leva Fifita
- 5. Josh Murphy
- 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 7. Conor Oliver
- 8. Jarrad Butler captain
Replacements:
- Dylan Tierney-Martin
- Jordan Duggan
- Jack Aungier
- Darragh Murray
- Ciaran Booth
- Caolin Blade
- Tom Daly
- Tom Farrell
