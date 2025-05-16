Hurley-Langton returns as Connacht make four changes for season finale against Zebre

SHAMUS HURLEY-LANGTON returns from injury to start Connacht’s final game of the United Rugby Championship season, where they’ll be playing for nothing but pride against Zebre in Parma [5pm Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports].

Hurley-Langton’s return to the back row is one of four changes made by Cullie Tucker, with Joe Joyce and Paul Boyle also returning to the pack.

David Hawkshaw’s inclusion in midfield, where he’ll line up outside Bundee Aki, is the only change in the backs.

“It’s not the way we wanted to finish the season, but we owe it to ourselves and the supporters to end the campaign with a win,” Tucker said. “We also have some departing players and coaches who’ll want to finish strongly also.

“Zebre are a good side who have made huge improvements this year – and they’ll be keen to finish on a high as well – so for us it’s about being accurate, physical and disciplined.”

Connacht

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Shayne Bolton

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast (capt)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Advertisement

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Darragh Murray

20. Sean Jansen

21. Matthew Devine

22. Cathal Forde

23. Piers O’Conor

Zebre

15. Jacopo Trulla

14. Scott Gregory

13. Fetuli Paea

12. Damiano Mazza

11. Simone Gesi

10. Giovanni Montemauri

9. Alessandro Fusco

1. Danilo Fischetti (capt)

2. Luca Big

3. Muhamed Hasa

4. Matteo Canali

5. Leonard Krumov

6. Davide Ruggeri

7. Bautista Stavile

8. Giovanni Licata

Replacements:

16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo

17. Paolo Buonfiglio

18. Juan Pitinari

19. Guido Volpi

20. Giacomo Ferrari

21. Gonzalo Garcia

22. Luca Morisi

23. Enrico Lucchin

Referee: Hollie Davidson [SRU]