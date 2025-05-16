Hurley-Langton returns as Connacht make four changes for season finale against Zebre

SHAMUS HURLEY-LANGTON returns from injury to start Connacht’s final game of the United Rugby Championship season, where they’ll be playing for nothing but pride against Zebre in Parma [5pm Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports].
Hurley-Langton’s return to the back row is one of four changes made by Cullie Tucker, with Joe Joyce and Paul Boyle also returning to the pack.
David Hawkshaw’s inclusion in midfield, where he’ll line up outside Bundee Aki, is the only change in the backs.
“It’s not the way we wanted to finish the season, but we owe it to ourselves and the supporters to end the campaign with a win,” Tucker said. “We also have some departing players and coaches who’ll want to finish strongly also.
“Zebre are a good side who have made huge improvements this year – and they’ll be keen to finish on a high as well – so for us it’s about being accurate, physical and disciplined.”
Connacht
15. Santiago Cordero
14. Shayne Bolton
13. David Hawkshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Finn Treacy
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Ben Murphy
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Josh Murphy
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Darragh Murray
20. Sean Jansen
21. Matthew Devine
22. Cathal Forde
23. Piers O’Conor
Zebre
15. Jacopo Trulla
14. Scott Gregory
13. Fetuli Paea
12. Damiano Mazza
11. Simone Gesi
10. Giovanni Montemauri
9. Alessandro Fusco
1. Danilo Fischetti (capt)
2. Luca Big
3. Muhamed Hasa
4. Matteo Canali
5. Leonard Krumov
6. Davide Ruggeri
7. Bautista Stavile
8. Giovanni Licata
Replacements:
16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo
17. Paolo Buonfiglio
18. Juan Pitinari
19. Guido Volpi
20. Giacomo Ferrari
21. Gonzalo Garcia
22. Luca Morisi
23. Enrico Lucchin
Referee: Hollie Davidson [SRU]
