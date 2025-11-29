Five-try Connacht outgun Sharks with bonus point victory

Connacht 44

Sharks 17

John Fallon reports from Dexcom Stadium

CONNACHT SHOWED THAT an Irish side can master a South African one in the scrum and the solid set-piece of the pack provided the foundation for this invaluable URC win at Dexcom Stadium.

It is only a second win of Stuart Lancaster’s reign but gets a block of ten games in succession off to the perfect start with a bonus point win.

Full-back Sean Naughton produced a flawless kicking display off the tee, landing all five conversions in addition to three penalties.

Connacht were good value for their 23-5 interval lead after taking the game to the Durban side from the outset with Josh Ioane dictating matters at out-half.

It helped, given the trevails of Ireland and Munster, that not only did Connacht win all four scrums in the opening half but were awarded a free-kick in two of them as they got an edge in the set-piece having enjoyed 69% possession before the break.

Promising full-back Naughton, in just his fifth game, was entrusted with kicking duties from the tee and got them off the mark from 45 metres after seven minutes.

But the Sharks hit back in their first attack after 15 minutes. Makazole Mapimpi executed an excellent 50:22 down the right and from the lineout take by Marvin Orie, the Sharks got the nudge for hooker Fez Mbatha to score.

Connacht, so often conceding points after they score, turned the tables this time and hit back within two minutes with a sustained bout of pressure after an initial break by Ioane and hooker Dave Heffernan and centres Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin combined to send their skipper Paul Boyle away down the left and the flanker fended off three challenges to score in the left corner. Naughton added the extras with an excellent conversion.

The Sharks, who coughed up eight opening half penalties to three for Connacht, were punished again after 26 minutes when Naughton kicked from 38 metres, with former Munster and Leinster lock Jason Jenkins binned.

Some more good movement from Ioane created the opening which led to Chay Mullins scoring after the Sharks defence was stretched. Sharks centre Francois Venter was fortunate not to be carded for a high hit on Shayne Bolton in the build-up but referee Ben Breakspear said penalty advantage was sufficient. Naughton again converted and extended the interval lead to 18 points with his fourth kick in stoppage time.

The Sharks brought in scrum-half Grant Williams, the only Springbok who featured against Ireland last weekend who was released for this clash, at the break and their hopes of a comeback were boosted when they won a penalty in the first scrum of the second half but Connacht held them at bay after they went to the right corner.

Connacht lost Ioane to injury after 46 minutes, paving the way for former Highlander Sam Gilbert to come on for his debut.

Efforts by the Sharks to force a penalty on their next scrum came to nothing as the Connacht pack, with replacements Denis Buckley and Sam Illo continuing the good work of Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier, held firm.

And it was a rock solid attacking scrum which yielded Connacht’s third try when scrum-half Ben Murphy had time to set up Naughton who fed back inside for Gavin to score under the posts after 57 minutes and push the lead out to 30-5.

Naughton escaped with just a penalty for a head-to-head challenge on Sharks replacement hooker Eduan Swart as the South African got back to his feet after slipping.

Makazole Mapimpi pulled back a try for the Sharks after 66 minutes but a serious comeback never looked likely.

Connacht got the bonus point eight minutes from time when replacement scrum-half Matthew Devine hacked through to score after it was judged in a lengthy review that Gavin had not knocked-on in the build-up.

Emile van Heerden grabbed a late try for the Sharks but Connacht had the final say when Illo scored and Naughton landed his eighth kick of the night in a flawless display.

Connacht scorers:

Tries: P Boyle, C Mullins, H Gavin, M Devine, S Illo.

Cons: S Naughton (5).

Pens: Naughton (3).

Sharks scorers:

Tries: F Mbatha, M Mapimpi, E van Heerden.

Con: Jordan Hendrikse.

Connacht: Sean Naughton; Chay Mullins (Bundee Aki 57), Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane (Sam Gilbert 46), Ben Murphy (Matthew Devine 68); Jordan Duggan (Denis Buckley 50), Dave Heffernan (Eoin de Buitlear 64), Jack Aungier (Sam Illo 50); Niall Murray, Darragh Murray (David O’Connor 57); Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (c) (Sean O’Brien 67), Sean Jansen.

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse; Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi; George Whitehead (Hakeem Kunene 60), Jaden Hendrikse (Grant Williams half-time); Phatu Ganyane (Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 59), Fez Mbatha (Eduan Swart 54), Hanro Jacobs (Mawande Mdanda 59); Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie (Emile van Heerden half-time); Matt Romao, Vincent Tshituka (c), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Referee: Ben Breakspear (Wales).