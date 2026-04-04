'If you’re down 31 points, it’s going to be hard to come back' - McMillan

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan bemoaned his side’s inability to stem the tide during the first half of their 31-21 loss to Exeter in the Challenge Cup round of 16.

Having dropped down from the Champions Cup, Munster’s campaign in the second-tier competition is over at the first challenge after Exeter raced into a 31-0 lead at the break.

McMillan’s men scored three tries in the second half but the damage had already been done at Sandy Park.

“We had a lot of questions this week asking about our intent to want to come and play the Challenge Cup,” said McMillan afterwards.

“The response was that every game we want to go and win. It really mattered to me. We wanted to be playing in the European Cup, but we weren’t good enough to get there. This was the next best thing. We’ve fallen at the first hurdle, so we’re really disappointed.”

Munster skipper Tadhg Beirne won the coin toss pre-match and opted to play into a strong wind.

However, Munster struggled hugely to get momentum and ended up overplaying into the wind. Exeter picked them off for two intercept tries, scored another from a lineout attack, and their fourth came from a turnover in midfield.

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“Against any team in the world, if you’re down 31 points, it’s going to be hard to come back,” said McMillan.

“First 13 minutes in the first half, defensively we were really robust, held out Exeter for a long period of time, showed a bit of bottle. Got down their end but didn’t capitalise on the one or two little sniffs we had to create some pressure on them. Then we were back in our defensive territory and that just accumulated pressure.

“It resulted in points for them. We probably had moments where we could have managed the game a little bit better, used short sides, started looking for offloads. We were passing out the back when we didn’t have anything on. Contestable kicking game could have been our friend.

“We didn’t manage the game. They were good enough to exploit our weaknesses in the first half.”

Tadhg Beirne with Munster fans after his side's defeat. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Skipper Beirne explained Munster’s decision to play into the wind in the first half.

“We just felt like to go into the wind in the first half, you know, you’re reasonably fresher so the plan would be there to keep them to a low score and hopefully if you can go into the first half with it up, you’re in a pretty dominant position,” said Beirne.

“I think if we had managed that a bit better. As Clayton has said, we probably overplayed and we didn’t go to some of the things that we could have gone to to tighten it up, in terms of the forwards and stuff like that, just to make it more difficult for them to get the ball back.

“We just coughed up the ball to them and they were clinical, in fairness to them.

“And then second half, we talked about the first five minutes. I thought we were very good in the first five minutes, but then it was the same story, wasn’t it? We’d ample opportunities inside their 22, but dropped balls, just the same kind of mistakes that we’ve probably been coughing up throughout the season.

“So that’s probably the frustrating part because we still put ourselves in a position to claw back at the score at the scoreboard, but it was a big mountain to climb and had it been a bit less on the scoreboard, it could have been a different conversation today.”

Beirne cut a frustrated figure post-match, pointing out that Munster’s shortcomings today were not a once-off.

The captain pointed out that the sloppy edge in their first-half display has been present on too many occasions.

“It’s probably the same story we’ve been having throughout the year,” said Beirne.

“It’s inaccuracy around some of our set-piece, accuracy out the back with dropped balls. In fairness to Exeter they were clinical. Intercept, drop ball, try. Drop ball out wide, try.

“Defensively, we felt reasonably comfortable out there when they were going through the phases but in terms of shooting ourselves in the foot, if you watch that first half, you’ll see how to do it.”