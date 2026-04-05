Clare hold off Dublin second-half revival to take league title honours

Clare 2-26

Dublin 3-20

Stephen Barry reports from the TUS Gaelic Grounds

TWO YEARS AGO, Clare claimed Division 1A silverware en route to an All-Ireland title. They’ll be hoping the Division 1B trophy will have a similar momentum-building effect after holding off a Dublin fightback at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

They did collect some concerns out of this contest, though, as Mark Rodgers hobbled off after appearing to twist his ankle. The free-taker had nailed 0-12 from 12 shots, including three from play. He did express hope, though, that it was just a knock in collecting the man of the match award.

The Banner led by 10, 2-15 to 2-5, at half-time. Yet towards the end, they had to rely on an Éibhear Quilligan save to prevent Cian O’Sullivan (1-10) from levelling. Three late points from Diarmuid Ryan ensured the victory.

Clare showed three changes in personnel compared to their opening-round victory over Dublin.

With Brian Lohan holding auditions for the centre-back berth, converted forward Niall O’Farrell was given his opportunity. Shane O’Donnell gained his first start of the season at full-forward, two months after his bench cameo in Antrim. Ryan and Rory Hayes returned from layoffs to start in defence.

They lined up without captain Tony Kelly, Adam Hogan, and David McInerney in the matchday panel.

With Dónal Burke absent, Niall Ó Ceallacháin had signalled two changes from the promotion-clinching victory over Carlow. Conor Donohoe began at midfield, with Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing replacing Dara Purcell in attack. A further late switch saw Conor Groarke coming in for Andy Dunphy.

Having decided to play into the wind, they gained an early foothold. John Hetherton lost his hurley but kept battling for the sliotar, forcing it towards the onrushing O’Sullivan. The All-Star survived Rory Hayes’s desperate swipe across his path and was superbly saved by Éibhear Quilligan. Thomas Walsh pulled the play back for a black-card penalty, sending Hayes to the sin bin. Hetherton stepped up to unload a rocket into the corner for 1-0 to 0-1.

They had a two-point lead and a numerical advantage, but across the subsequent 10 minutes, the 14-man Banner outgunned them by 2-5 to 0-2.

It took them just 80 seconds to retake the lead. As the clouds burst, Ryan rained the sliotar down on O’Donnell, who flicked it beyond Donohoe. From there, he bounced the ball off the turf with a finish to deceive Seán Brennan.

Advertisement

O’Sullivan brought the sides level for the only time. O’Donnell replied again with another score off his left.

O’Sullivan almost carved out another goal opening, only for Brian Hayes to drop the pass under pressure from Cathal Malone.

The challenge-match feel was underlined when Darragh Power was allowed to stroll forward for a point, but Clare elevated matters with a 1-4 streak. Rodgers outfielded Eoghan O’Donnell for a point. Shane O’Donnell laid on a goal chance for Ryan, who was denied by Paddy Smyth’s diving hook. He rifled the second chance to the net, but Walsh’s whistle had already brought play back for a free, which Rodgers slotted.

Shane Meehan, the only Clare player to start all seven league games, showed just why with a quickfire 1-1. For the goal, Darragh Lohan’s sideline cut broke off Shane O’Donnell and Meehan flicked his finish high past Brennan.

It was 2-6 to 1-2 after 16 minutes as Rory Hayes was reintroduced. Back to 15 men, Peter Duggan rumbled into space for the next point.

Dublin got a lifeline from Brennan’s long delivery. O’Sullivan was once again sniping around the fringes of the ruck and slipped a fine shot to the far corner.

Clare cancelled that out with the next three points. Shane O’Donnell was fouled twice more, for Rodgers frees, with the latter resulting in a Smyth yellow card. He was immediately switched off the full-forward, with Conor McHugh initially taking the responsibilities before they were reshuffled to Eoghan O’Donnell. A Meehan point made it 2-10 to 2-2.

By that juncture, Dublin had got off just six shots. Donohoe raised that total with back-to-back points passing the half-hour mark.

From there, Clare scored five of the final six points. Three came from Rodgers, including two frees, with Ryan Taylor and Meehan also scoring. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing slotted a free in response; his first from three attempts.

Trailing 2-15 to 2-5, Ó Dúlaing was one of three players withdrawn by Ó Ceallacháin at half-time alongside Smyth and Groarke. Paddy Dunleavy, John Bellew, and Ronan Hayes were called upon.

Clare also made two changes. Ian Galvin and Jack O’Neill replaced Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald.

Turning to play with the wind, Dublin resumed with six unanswered points in six minutes. Donohoe, Power, Brian Hayes, and three points from new free-taker O’Sullivan, including one from play, accounted for that streak.

Three Rodgers frees steadied Clare, but the Scariff sharp-shooter soon hobbled off after seeming to twist his ankle.

After a Fergal Whitely point, the Banner reeled off another pair from a Peter Duggan free and Taylor for 2-20 to 2-12.

Dublin showed some steel with five of the next six points, either side of a Duggan free. Donohoe’s fourth point was followed by three O’Sullivan frees and a Dara Purcell score.

Ryan gave Clare a five-point cushion entering the final 10 minutes. However, they leaked a second goal from a route-one free in the 63rd minute. Whitely whipped the loose sliotar to the net for 2-22 to 3-17.

After a Galvin settler, Dublin were almost in for the leveller. O’Sullivan read the breaking ball, but his fierce shot was diverted over by Brennan. But two more from Ryan provided enough of a cushion to survive.

The games only get bigger from here. Clare host Waterford in a fortnight’s time, while Dublin travel to Offaly in their provincial opener.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 0-12 (9 frees); Shane Meehan 1-3; Shane O’Donnell 1-1; Peter Duggan 0-4 (3 frees); Diarmuid Ryan 0-3; Ryan Taylor 0-2; Ian Galvin 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cian O’Sullivan 1-10 (0-6 frees); Fergal Whitely 1-1; Conor Donohoe 0-4; John Hetherton 1-0 (pen); Darragh Power 0-2; Brian Hayes 0-1, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing 0-1 (f), D Purcell 0-1.

CLARE

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley, captain), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 13. Shane Meehan (Banner)

Subs:

21. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin) for Fitzgerald (h-t)

19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for O’Donnell (h-t)

20. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for Rodgers (49, inj)

17. John Conlon (Clonlara) for Darragh Lohan (56)

24. Daithí Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Leen (67, inj)

DUBLIN

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

26. Conor Groarke (Cuala), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields, captain), 2. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 13. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

Subs:

7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s) for Smyth (h-t)

21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields) for Groarke (h-t)

24. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Ó Dúlaing (h-t)

23. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Power (56)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

*****