Friday 30 October 2020
Former Ireland U20 international to provide second-row cover for Connacht

Cormac Daly, who trained with the province last season, has signed a short-term deal with Andy Friend’s side.

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Oct 2020, 2:29 PM
Cormac Daly training with Connacht last January.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Cormac Daly on a short-term deal.

The former Ireland U20 international joins the province to provide cover amid international call-ups and injuries in the second row.

Daly, who trained with Connacht last season, recently lined out for Clontarf in the Energia Community Series.

The 22-year-old Kildare native came through the ranks at Leinster and represented the province’s ‘A’ side, before joining the Connacht academy in 2018.

Connacht are due to return to action a week from tomorrow with a Guinness Pro14 fixture against the Dragons, after this weekend’s clash with Benetton was postponed due to a number of Covid-19 cases at the Italian club.

