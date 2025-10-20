Niall Murray and Paul Boyle available for Connacht's trip to Munster

LOCK NIALL MURRAY and back row Paul Boyle are both available for Connacht’s URC visit to Thomond Park to face Munster this Saturday (7:45pm).
Murray and Boyle have recovered from respective ankle and shoulder injuries and are in contention to feature in Stuart Lancaster’s matchday 23 for Connacht’s first interpro of the season. They each last featured in Connacht’s Round 1 victory over Benetton.
Loosehead Denis Buckley has been ruled out with a hamstring issue, while internationals Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Caolin Blade, Shayne Bolton and Cian Prendergast will all miss the game as they travel to Chicago with Ireland for the national side’s November Test against New Zealand.
As already confirmed within Ireland’s squad update, Mack Hansen will not make the same journey with Ireland having suffered a foot injury during last Friday’s defeat to the Bulls at Dexcom Stadium.
Hansen will remain with Connacht to undergo rehab on the injury, with a target date for his return yet to be determined.
