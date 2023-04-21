Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki miss Connacht's clash with Glasgow due to illness

CONNACHT HAVE MADE four changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s clash with Glasgow Warriors (KO 7.35pm, TG4) as Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki miss out due to illness.

John Porch returns from injury to take his place on the right wing, replacing Diarmuid Kilgallen who has picked up a hamstring strain. The absence of Jarrad Butler from injury means Oisín Dowling starts in the second row, with Josh Murphy moving to blindside flanker and and Cian Prendergast to number 8.

Hansen and Aki miss out due to illness, which means there are starts for Byron Ralston – his first since an ankle injury in January – and Cathal Forde.

Connacht head into the game knowing a win would guarantee at least a sixth place finish regardless of results elsewhere, which effectively ensures Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season.

Connacht