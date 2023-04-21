Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki miss Connacht's clash with Glasgow due to illness

CONNACHT HAVE MADE four changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s clash with Glasgow Warriors (KO 7.35pm, TG4) as Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki miss out due to illness.
John Porch returns from injury to take his place on the right wing, replacing Diarmuid Kilgallen who has picked up a hamstring strain. The absence of Jarrad Butler from injury means Oisín Dowling starts in the second row, with Josh Murphy moving to blindside flanker and and Cian Prendergast to number 8.
Hansen and Aki miss out due to illness, which means there are starts for Byron Ralston – his first since an ankle injury in January – and Cathal Forde.
🟢 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🟢— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 21, 2023
Meet tomorrow's 23 heading to Glasgow 👊#BKTURC #GLAvCONhttps://t.co/fieaQKzYfy pic.twitter.com/A7L7AFXNt9
Connacht head into the game knowing a win would guarantee at least a sixth place finish regardless of results elsewhere, which effectively ensures Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season.
Connacht
- 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
- 14. John Porch
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Cathal Forde
- 11. Byron Ralston
- 10. Jack Carty
- 9. Caolin Blade
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Oisín Dowling
- 5. Niall Murray
- 6. Josh Murphy
- 7. Conor Oliver
- 8. Cian Prendergast
- Replacements:
- 16. Eoin de Buitléar
- 17. Peter Dooley
- 18. Sam Illo
- 19. Darragh Murray
- 20. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 21. Kieran Marmion
- 22. Tom Daly
- 23. Shane Jennings