This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boyle and Robb earn starts for Connacht's home clash with Benetton

Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane are again among the replacements for the western province.

By Sean Farrell Friday 4 Oct 2019, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,107 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4837153
Boyle in training last month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Boyle in training last month.
Boyle in training last month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HEAD COACH ANDY Friend has made three changes to his starting line-up as Connacht prepare to face Pro14 Conference B rivals Benetton at the Sportsground tomorrow (19.35, TG4).

Both sides lost their opening fixture of the season last week, Connacht falling to Scarlets in Llanelli while Leinster won in Treviso.

Paul Boyle starts in the Westerners’ pack in place of Colby Fainga’a – who sustained a knee injury in the second half of last week’s loss.

With Eoin McKeon also sidelined by a calf injury, Sean Masterson comes in among the replacements with Eoghan Masterson and Jarrad Butler completing the back row.

Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux again represent the first-choice second row pairing for Friend with Ultan Dillane among the replacements.

There are two changes to the back-line with Darragh Leader and Peter Robb replacing Stephen Fitzgerald and Tom Daly.

Conor Fitzgerald and Caolin Blade continue as starting half-backs with Kieran Marmion and Tom Farrell among the replacements.

Connacht (v Benetton)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Darragh Leader
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Peter Robb
11. Matt Healy
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Paddy McAllister
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Buckley
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Sean Masterson
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Tom Farrell
23. Stephen Fitzgerald

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie