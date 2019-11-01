Dillane, Farrell get first start of the season as Connacht travel to take on Ospreys

Connacht celebrate Farrell's try last weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FRESH FROM HIS dramatic match-winning try against the Cheetahs last time out, Tom Farrell has been handed his first start of the season when Connacht face Ospreys tomorrow (kick-off 17.15, TG4) in Swansea.

The dynamic 26-year-old centre slots in alongside Peter Robb as one of six changes made by Andy Friend following the thrilling win over the Ruan Pienaar-inspired South African outfit.

Injury has forced the majority of those tweaks, with four changes coming in the pack as this season’s established second row pairing of Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury are deputised by Joe Maksymiw and, making his first start this campaign, Ultan Dillane.

Dave Heffernan swaps in at hooker for Tom McCartney and Dominic Robertson-McCoy suits up at tighthead with Finlay Bealham among the missing men.

However, the back row remains settled with Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle and the only back-line change is a return to fullback for Darragh Leader as Stephen Fitzgerald drops to the bench.

Dillane stretches to block Ruan Pienaar's clearance. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The western province will hope to build on a strong start to the season that sees them currently top of Pro14 Conference B, ahead of Munster on points difference.

They take on an Ospreys side who have already lost to three Irish provinces this season, a losing trend bucked only by a home win over Benetton.

Connacht (v Ospreys)

15. Darragh Leader

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Peter Robb

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Joe Maksymiw

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Kenny

19. Cillian Gallagher

20. Robin Copeland

21. Caolin Blade

22. Tom Daly

23. Stephen Fitzgerald

