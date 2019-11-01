Dillane, Farrell get first start of the season as Connacht travel to take on Ospreys

FRESH FROM HIS dramatic match-winning try against the Cheetahs last time out, Tom Farrell has been handed his first start of the season when Connacht face Ospreys tomorrow (kick-off 17.15, TG4) in Swansea.
The dynamic 26-year-old centre slots in alongside Peter Robb as one of six changes made by Andy Friend following the thrilling win over the Ruan Pienaar-inspired South African outfit.
Injury has forced the majority of those tweaks, with four changes coming in the pack as this season’s established second row pairing of Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury are deputised by Joe Maksymiw and, making his first start this campaign, Ultan Dillane.
Dave Heffernan swaps in at hooker for Tom McCartney and Dominic Robertson-McCoy suits up at tighthead with Finlay Bealham among the missing men.
However, the back row remains settled with Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle and the only back-line change is a return to fullback for Darragh Leader as Stephen Fitzgerald drops to the bench.
The western province will hope to build on a strong start to the season that sees them currently top of Pro14 Conference B, ahead of Munster on points difference.
They take on an Ospreys side who have already lost to three Irish provinces this season, a losing trend bucked only by a home win over Benetton.
Connacht (v Ospreys)
15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Tom Farrell
12. Peter Robb
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Joe Maksymiw
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Jonny Murphy
17. Matthew Burke
18. Conor Kenny
19. Cillian Gallagher
20. Robin Copeland
21. Caolin Blade
22. Tom Daly
23. Stephen Fitzgerald
