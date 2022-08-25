New signings Dooley and Murphy set for Connacht debuts

Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley during their Leinster days.

Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley during their Leinster days.

CONNACHT TEAM TO face Sale Sharks in tomorrow’s pre-season friendly will include first starts for new signings Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy [KO 7pm].

The former Leinster pair are included in an entirely new line-up from last night’s clash with Castres in France.

Advertisement

A separate starting XV remained in Ireland in preparation for the game in Dubarry Park, Athlone.

Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Tom Farrell

12. Shayne Bolton

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Josh Murphy

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Jarrad Butler (c)

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Replacements

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Oisín McCormack

21. Colm Reilly

22. Shane Jennings

23. Josh O’Connor

24. Charlie Ward

25. Bart Vermeulen

26. Donnacha Byrne