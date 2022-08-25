Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Advertisement

New signings Dooley and Murphy set for Connacht debuts

The former Leinster duo are named to start against Sale.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 1:05 PM
35 minutes ago 1,135 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5849151
Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley during their Leinster days.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley during their Leinster days.
Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley during their Leinster days.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

CONNACHT TEAM TO face Sale Sharks in tomorrow’s pre-season friendly will include first starts for new signings Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy [KO 7pm].

The former Leinster pair are included in an entirely new line-up from last night’s clash with Castres in France.

A separate starting XV remained in Ireland in preparation for the game in Dubarry Park, Athlone.

Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.

Connacht 

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Tom Farrell
12. Shayne Bolton
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Jarrad Butler (c)
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Replacements

16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Oisín McCormack
21. Colm Reilly
22. Shane Jennings
23. Josh O’Connor
24. Charlie Ward
25. Bart Vermeulen
26. Donnacha Byrne

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie