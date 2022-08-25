New signings Dooley and Murphy set for Connacht debuts

CONNACHT TEAM TO face Sale Sharks in tomorrow’s pre-season friendly will include first starts for new signings Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy [KO 7pm].
The former Leinster pair are included in an entirely new line-up from last night’s clash with Castres in France.
A separate starting XV remained in Ireland in preparation for the game in Dubarry Park, Athlone.
Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Tom Farrell
12. Shayne Bolton
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Jarrad Butler (c)
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Oisín McCormack
21. Colm Reilly
22. Shane Jennings
23. Josh O’Connor
24. Charlie Ward
25. Bart Vermeulen
26. Donnacha Byrne
