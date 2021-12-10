Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friend shakes up the pack as Connacht prepare for biggest game of their season against Stade

Connacht have made five changes to the side that lost to Leinster last week.

By Garry Doyle Friday 10 Dec 2021, 12:08 PM
There are four changes in the Connacht pack.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has made five changes to his team for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Stade Francais (kick-off1pm, the Sportsground).
 
Shane Delahunt comes into the starting XV, forming a front row with props Matthew Burke and Finlay Bealham. There’s a new look second row of Oisín Dowling and Niall Murray, while Cian Prendergast is also named in the squad, starting at blindside flanker with Conor Oliver and number 8 Jarrad Butler alongside him.
 
The final change is at centre where Shayne Bolton comes back into the side, starting at number 13 with Sammy Arnold on the inside. The rest of the backs is unchanged with Kieran Marmion alongside captain Jack Carty, and a back three of wingers Mack Hansen and Alex Wootton, and full-back Oran McNulty.
 
Head Coach Andy Friend is excited by the impending return of Heineken Champions Cup rugby in front of spectators:
 
“Sunday is the start of a really exciting opportunity for us to make an impact in the Champions Cup. Knockout rugby in the competition is the aim so a win this weekend is vital if we want to get there, albeit against a very strong Stade Francais team. There’s been some special occasions at our home in this competition so with a strong Sportsground crowd behind us it’s set up to be a great occasion.”
 
CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS STADE FRANCAIS

Number/Name/Caps
15. Oran McNulty (4)
14. Alex Wootton (24)
13. Shayne Bolton (1)
12. Sammy Arnold (22)
11. Mack Hansen (7)
10. Jack Carty (166) (C)
9. Kieran Marmion (193)
1. Matthew Burke (30)
2. Shane Delahunt (107)
3. Finlay Bealham (166)
4. Oisín Dowling (12)
5. Niall Murray (22)
6. Cian Prendergast (15)
7. Conor Oliver (27)
8. Jarrad Butler (80)
 
Replacements
16. Dave Heffernan (151)
17. Jordan Duggan (19)
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (69)
19. Leva Fifita (3)
20. Seán Masterson (14)
21. Caolin Blade (137)
22. Conor Fitzgerald (41)
23. Tom Farrell (66)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

