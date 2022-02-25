Connacht make four changes for Stormers visit as Carty and Heffernan resume Ireland duty

Conor Fitzgerald has been drafted in to start at out-half.

CONNACHT HAVE MADE four changes to the side that recorded a historic win over Scarlets, as they prepare to host the DHL Stormers in the URC on Saturday at the Sportsground [kick-off, 1pm].

Shane Delahunt and Conor Fitzgerald have been drafted in to replace Dave Heffernan and Jack Carty who are returning to Ireland.

Elsewhere, Denis Buckley will return to start in the front row, while Alex Wootton comes onto the wing with John Porch is moving to full-back.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged, meaning Tietie Tuimauga, Niall Murray and Leva Fifita complete the tight five, while the back row consists of Cian Prendergast, captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle.

“We are close to must-win territory for all our remaining games in the URC, so that’s why last week’s win was so important for us,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“We have done our scout on the Stormers and are very aware of the threats that they bring. We know that we will have to front up physically as they’re a big team.



“We’re in a strong position in terms of available players outside the Irish contingent, so it’s a 23 I know are capable of a winning performance in front of our home fans.”

Connacht matchday 23 VS DHL Stormers – Saturday, 26 February

15. John Porch (50)

14. Peter Sullivan (19)

13. Sammy Arnold (31)

12. Tom Daly (55)

11. Alex Wootton (23)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (46)

9. Kieran Marmion (200)

1. Denis Buckley (202)

2. Shane Delahunt (115)

3. Tietie Tuimauga (6)

4. Niall Murray (28)

5. Leva Fifita (8)

6. Cian Prendergast (22)

7. Jarrad Butler (88) (C)

8. Paul Boyle (68)

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy (18)

17. Jordan Duggan (24)

18. Jack Aungier (24)

19. Oisin Dowling (18)

20. Conor Oliver (33)

21. Caolin Blade (142)

22. Tom Farrell (71)

23. Abraham Papali’i (19)

