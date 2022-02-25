Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Connacht make four changes for Stormers visit as Carty and Heffernan resume Ireland duty

Shane Delahunt and Conor Fitzgerald have been drafted in for Saturday’s showdown.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 25 Feb 2022, 12:26 PM
35 minutes ago 890 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5693686
Conor Fitzgerald has been drafted in to start at out-half.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Conor Fitzgerald has been drafted in to start at out-half.
Conor Fitzgerald has been drafted in to start at out-half.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE MADE four changes to the side that recorded a historic win over Scarlets, as they prepare to host the DHL Stormers in the URC on Saturday at the Sportsground [kick-off, 1pm].

Shane Delahunt and Conor Fitzgerald have been drafted in to replace Dave Heffernan and Jack Carty who are returning to Ireland.

Elsewhere, Denis Buckley will return to start in the front row, while Alex Wootton comes onto the wing with John Porch is moving to full-back.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged, meaning Tietie Tuimauga, Niall Murray and Leva Fifita complete the tight five, while the back row consists of Cian Prendergast, captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle.

“We are close to must-win territory for all our remaining games in the URC, so that’s why last week’s win was so important for us,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“We have done our scout on the Stormers and are very aware of the threats that they bring. We know that we will have to front up physically as they’re a big team.
 
“We’re in a strong position in terms of available players outside the Irish contingent, so it’s a 23 I know are capable of a winning performance in front of our home fans.”

Connacht matchday 23 VS DHL Stormers – Saturday, 26 February

15. John Porch (50)
14. Peter Sullivan (19)
13. Sammy Arnold (31)
12. Tom Daly (55)
11. Alex Wootton (23)
10. Conor Fitzgerald (46)
9. Kieran Marmion (200)

1. Denis Buckley (202)
2. Shane Delahunt (115)
3. Tietie Tuimauga (6)
4. Niall Murray (28)
5. Leva Fifita (8)
6. Cian Prendergast (22)
7. Jarrad Butler (88) (C)
8. Paul Boyle (68)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements
16. Jonny Murphy (18)
17. Jordan Duggan (24)
18. Jack Aungier (24)
19. Oisin Dowling (18)
20. Conor Oliver (33)
21. Caolin Blade (142)
22. Tom Farrell (71)
23. Abraham Papali’i (19)

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie