Jennings to debut off bench as Connacht make two changes to XV to face Dragons

CENTRE SHANE JENNINGS is set to make his Connacht debut off the bench against Dragons at Rodney Parade on Saturday (7:35pm, RTÉ Two), while Andy Friend has made two changes to the starting XV which eventually overcame Zebre in a 13-try thriller last time out.

Former academy man Jennings, an All-Ireland minor hurling winner with Galway (he was named man of the match in the 2018 final at Croke Park) and an Ireland U20 star in 2021, signed a professional contract with Connacht in January of last year. The 22-year-old is a product of Garbally College and his local club, Ballinasloe RFC. Jennings is also an Ireland Sevens international, debuting in 2021.

Advertisement

While he’ll seek to make himself known off the bench, Connacht have included Paul Boyle and Shayne Bolton in their starting lineup for the trip to Wales.

Boyle comes in at eight for Jarrad Butler, who is included on the bench, while Bolton starts on the right wing in place of Diarmuid Kilgallen who scored in Zebre a fortnight ago but misses out with a hand injury.

Connacht are otherwise unchanged from that trip to Italy, with director of rugby Friend saying of Saturday night’s encounter: “We’re very aware of the significance of this game for our season and we’re looking forward to the challenge that awaits us.

“Dragons away is always a tough fixture and our preparation has been good, so we head to Rodney Parade knowing that we’re capable of putting them under pressure with our game style. It’s now about doing it.”

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Shayne Bolton

13. Tom Farrell

12. Cathal Forde

11. John Porch

10. Jack Carty (Captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Replacements: