Hawkshaw starts at out-half as Connacht make six changes for visit of Edinburgh

ANDY FRIEND HAS made three changes to his backline and three more to his pack as Connacht seek their fifth successive win in the URC, which make for their longest unbeaten run in the competition since their title-winning season in 2015/2016.

With Edinburgh pitching up to The Sportsground on Saturday (3pm, TG4/Premier Sports), Jack Carty — considered a 50-50 earlier in the week — hasn’t quite made it back from injury and so David Hawkshaw deputises at out-half, partnering with captain Caolin Blade.

Oran McNulty comes in for Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback while Diarmuid Kilgallen returns on the right wing, replacing Shayne Bolton.

Connacht’s midfield of Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell is unchanged for the fourth straight game.

In the forwards, Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling and Jarrad Butler come in for Denis Buckley, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle respectively.

Shane Jennings, who debuted off the bench against Dragons earlier this month, retains his spot among the replacements and his set for his second senior appearance.

Connacht (v Edinburgh)

15. Oran McNulty

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Tom Farrell

12. Cathal Forde

11. John Porch

10. David Hawkshaw

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements: