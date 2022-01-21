O’Halloran to make 199th cap as Connacht ring changes for Champions Cup trip to Stade Francais

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes to the side that will take on Stade Francais in their Champions Cup pool game on Sunday at the Stade Jean-Bouin [kick-off, 1pm Irish time].

Meanwhile, club stalwart Tiernan O’Halloran is set to reach his 199th cap for Connacht as he slots into the full-back position.

Andy Friend’s side could have qualification to the knockout stages secured before the game gets underway, but a strong outfit will take to the field this weekend.

Props Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath come in to start in the front row. They will be joined by hooker Shane Delahunt, while Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler all complete the pack.

There are four changes in the backs, as Caolin Blade, Mack Hansen, Tom Farrell and Alex Wootton all come in to start.

Jack Carty will captain the side from out-half, while Sammy Arnold switches from 13 to 12.

“For us we’re not thinking about results elsewhere. All we’re focused on is going to Paris, take what we learned from last week and hopefully finish our Pool stage on a high,” says Friend.

“If we can do that then we can celebrate a great achievement of reaching knockout rugby in this competition.

“With dry weather and their 4G pitch it’s looking like it’ll be a fast-tempo game, so we’ve selected a side that reflects that.”

Connacht matchday 23 v Stade Francais

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (198)

14. Alex Wootton (26)

13. Tom Farrell (68)

12. Sammy Arnold (27)

11. Mack Hansen (8)

10. Jack Carty (170) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (140)

1. Jordan Duggan (20)

2. Shane Delahunt (111)

3. Greg McGrath (1)

4. Oisín Dowling (15)

5. Niall Murray (25)

6. Cian Prendergast (19)

7. Conor Oliver (31)

8. Jarrad Butler (84)

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (154)

17. Charlie Ward *

18. Sam Illo *

19. Leva Fifita (4)

20. Paul Boyle (64)

21. Colm Reilly (6)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (44)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (5)

