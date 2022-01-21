Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

O’Halloran to make 199th cap as Connacht ring changes for Champions Cup trip to Stade Francais

The sides will do battle on Sunday afternoon.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Jan 2022, 12:27 PM
42 minutes ago 1,254 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5660857
Tiernan O'Halloran is closing in a big milestone with Connacht.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Tiernan O'Halloran is closing in a big milestone with Connacht.
Tiernan O'Halloran is closing in a big milestone with Connacht.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes to the side that will take on Stade Francais in their Champions Cup pool game on Sunday at the Stade Jean-Bouin [kick-off, 1pm Irish time].

Meanwhile, club stalwart Tiernan O’Halloran is set to reach his 199th cap for Connacht as he slots into the full-back position.

Andy Friend’s side could have qualification to the knockout stages secured before the game gets underway, but a strong outfit will take to the field this weekend.

Props Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath come in to start in the front row. They will be joined by hooker Shane Delahunt, while Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler all complete the pack.

There are four changes in the backs, as Caolin Blade, Mack Hansen, Tom Farrell and Alex Wootton all come in to start.

Jack Carty will captain the side from out-half, while Sammy Arnold switches from 13 to 12.

“For us we’re not thinking about results elsewhere. All we’re focused on is going to Paris, take what we learned from last week and hopefully finish our Pool stage on a high,” says Friend.

“If we can do that then we can celebrate a great achievement of reaching knockout rugby in this competition.

“With dry weather and their 4G pitch it’s looking like it’ll be a fast-tempo game, so we’ve selected a side that reflects that.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Connacht matchday 23 v Stade Francais

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (198)
14. Alex Wootton (26)
13. Tom Farrell (68)
12. Sammy Arnold (27)
11. Mack Hansen (8)
10. Jack Carty (170) (C)
9. Caolin Blade (140)

1. Jordan Duggan (20)
2. Shane Delahunt (111)
3. Greg McGrath (1)
4. Oisín Dowling (15)
5. Niall Murray (25)
6. Cian Prendergast (19)
7. Conor Oliver (31)
8. Jarrad Butler (84)

Replacements
16. Dave Heffernan (154)
17. Charlie Ward *
18. Sam Illo *
19. Leva Fifita (4)
20. Paul Boyle (64)
21. Colm Reilly (6)
22. Conor Fitzgerald (44)
23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (5)


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Andy Farrell’s exciting-looking Six Nations squad; Jason Jenkins’ unexpected interprovincial move; and Bernard’s former player at Grenoble, Jordan Michallet, who passed away tragically this week aged 29

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie