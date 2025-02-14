Advertisement
Connacht centre Hugh Gavin. James Crombie/INPHO
Hugh Gavin returns at 13 in strong Connacht side to face Cardiff

Connacht have named five members of Ireland’s Six Nations panel in their starting 15.
12.19pm, 14 Feb 2025

CONNACHT YOUNGSTER HUGH Gavin will make his first appearance since October in Pete Wilkins’ side to face Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports).

The former Ireland U20s star returns from injury to start at outside centre alongside Cathal Forde in Connacht’s midfield.

Forde is one of five players included in the western province’s starting XV who have been released from Ireland camp for tomorrow’s game: skipper Cian Prendergast, tighthead Jack Aungier, scrum-half Ben Murphy and right wing Shayne Bolton also start against the Welsh region.

Josh Ioane starts in tandem with Ben Murphy at half-back with JJ Hanrahan on the bench.

Openside Shamus Hurley-Langton, meanwhile, will make his 50th Connacht appearance.

With his side third bottom of the URC and in serious danger of missing out on a play-off berth, Connacht boss Pete Wilkins is hopeful his side can build up a head of steam against a Cardiff side who have just lost their own head coach, Matt Sherratt, to the Welsh national team.

“We’re aware and appreciate there’s little room for error in the URC now,” says Wilkins. “We need to string some wins together, and if we do that starting tomorrow, we’re right back into contention for a playoff spot.

”It was a long block from November to January so the lads had some good time off to refresh and reflect, and after the way they have been applying themselves since then, I’m confident we’ll get a big performance from all 23 players.”

Connacht (v Cardiff)

15. Piers O’Conor
14. Shayne Bolton
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Cathal Forde
11. Chay Mullins
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy

1. Peter Dooley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Sean Jansen
21. Matthew Devine
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Santiago Cordero

