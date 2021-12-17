Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 17 December 2021
Six of the best return for Connacht as they name side to face Leicester

Bundee Aki will play his first game for the province in two months.

By Garry Doyle Friday 17 Dec 2021, 12:14 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes to their side for Sunday’s game against Leicester at Welford Road (kick off 1pm, BT Sport).
 
Bundee Aki starts his first game for Connacht in over two months, returning from injury to partner Sammy Arnold at centre. Tiernan O’Halloran is also included, starting at full-back with Alex Wootton and John Porch named on the wings.
 
After coming off the bench last week, Kieran Marmion comes in at scrum-half alongside captain Jack Carty.
 
Three further internationals – hooker Dave Heffernan, prop Finlay Bealham and lock Ultan Dillane – are also drafted into the pack. Matthew Burke and Niall Murray make up the rest of the tight five, while the back row is unchanged with flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver, and No8 Jarrad Butler.
 
A powerful looking bench includes Tietie Tuimauga, who could make his debut if called upon, as well as Leva Fifita and Abraham Papali’i.
 
Connacht head coach, Andy Friend, said: We’re under no illusions we face one of the biggest challenges in European rugby on Sunday, but it’s also very exciting and exactly the kind of occasion you want to play in.
 
“We’ve brought in a lot of experience which will stand to us for a game like this, and there’s some powerful options on the bench as well. Tietie Tuimauga has settled in very well so Sunday will be a great stage for him to make his debut if called upon.”

Meanwhile, Leicester have included six players who were not part of the matchday squad for the European opener away to Bordeaux Bégles in France last weekend.

Up front, Nephi Leatigaga and Joe Hayes are the starting props, with Nic Dolly as the hooker.

Julián Montoya, James Whitcombe and Dan Cole are the front-row replacements. Harry Wells and Eli Snyman are the second-row pairing with George Martin, Tommy Raffell and Jasper Wiese named in an unchanged back row from the side that defeated Bordeaux.

Callum Green, Ollie Chessum and Marco van Staden are included as the remaining forwards on the Leicester bench. Freddie Burns – brother of Irish out-half, Billy Burns – partners Ben Youngs at half-back, Dan Kelly and Matt Scott form their midfield, while Bryce Hegarty, Hosea Saumaki and Freddie Steward form their back three.
CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS LEICESTER TIGERS
15. Tiernan O’Halloran (195)
14. John Porch (45)
13. Sammy Arnold (24)
12. Bundee Aki (112)
11. Alex Wootton (25)
10. Jack Carty (167) (C)
9. Kieran Marmion (194)
1. Mattthew Burke (31)
2. Dave Heffernan (152)
3. Finlay Bealham (166)
4. Ultan Dillane (121)
5. Niall Murray (23)
6. Cian Prendergast (16)
7. Conor Oliver (28)
8. Jarrad Butler (81)

Replacements
16. Shane Delahunt (108)
17. Tietie Tuimauga (uncapped)
18. Jack Aungier (21)
19. Leva Fifita (3)
20. Abraham Papali’i (16)
21. Caolin Blade (138)
22. Conor Fitzgerald (42)
23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (4)

LEICESTER

15 Bryce Hegarty [4]
14 Freddie Steward [42]
13 Matt Scott [32]
12 Dan Kelly [28]
11 Hosea Saumaki [4]
10 Freddie Burns [83]
9 Ben Youngs [270]
1 Nephi Leatigaga [51]
2 Nic Dolly [10]
3 Joe Heyes [82]
4 Harry Wells [135]
5 Eli Snyman [6]
6 George Martin [25]
7 Tommy Reffell [57]
8 Jasper Wiese [25]

REPLACEMENTS
16 Julián Montoya [11]
17 James Whitcombe [9]
18 Dan Cole [274]
19 Calum Green [70]
20 Ollie Chessum [18]
21 Marco van Staden [6]
22 Jack van Poortvliet [30]
23 Guy Porter [27]

