Connacht make three changes for trip to Zebre

CONNACHT HAVE MADE three changes to the team that beat the Lions last time out for Saturday’s URC clash with Zebre in Parma [KO 3.05pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

All three changes come in the pack, with Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cian Prendergast returning to the starting XV.

Josh Murphy moves from the back row to second row, where he’s joined by Niall Murray, who wins his 50th cap for the province.

Buckley and Tierney-Martin are named at loosehead prop and hooker respectively, with Jack Aungier starting at tighthead.

Prendergast – who was released from Ireland camp earlier this week – starts in the backrow alongside Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler.

An unchanged backline sees Tiernan O’Halloran continue at fullback, with Diarmuid Kilgallen and John Porch on the wings.

Tom Farrell partners Cathal Forde in midfield, with captain Jack Carty at out-half and Caolin Blade at scrum-half.

On the Connacht bench, uncapped hooker Eoin de Buitlár is set to make his debut for the province.

“Everyone enjoyed a well-earned break after the Lions game, and now it’s all about getting back to work and playing our best rugby,” said Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend.

“We travel to Italy conscious that we’ll be up against a good Zebre side eager to get their first win of the season, but also confident that we can get the job done if we play to our abilities.”

Connacht (v Zebre)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14.Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Tom Farrell

12. Cathal Forde

11. John Porch

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Daly

23. Adam Byrne

