Connacht make five changes as they bid to bounce back against Zebre

STUART LANCASTER MAKES five changes to his Connacht side for Saturday’s trip to face Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship [3pm, TG4, Premier Sports & URC.tv].

With Billy Bohan, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast away on Six Nations duty with Ireland, Jordan Duggan, Joe Joyce and Sean O’Brien all come into the pack, while Jack Aungier replaces the injured Sam Illo at tighthead.

Chay Mullins starts on the left wing in the only change in the backs, replacing Finn Treacy, with Academy trio Matthew Victory, Fiachna Barrett and Sean Naughton named among a 6-2 bench split.

Lancaster said: “We’re obviously missing the lads away on Ireland duty but overall we’ve been able to keep selection relatively consistent these last few weeks, particularly in the backs.

“It’s been a long stretch of games but we’ll do everything we can to finish it on a high and hopefully head into the next block of games with a spring in our step.”

Zebre Parma

15. Giovanni Montemauri

14. Mirko Belloni

13. Giulio Bertaccini

12. Marco Zanon

11. Simone Gesi

10. Martin Roger Farias

9. Gonzalo Garcia

1. Paolo Buonfiglio

2. Giampietro Ribaldi

3. Enrique Pieretto

4. Matteo Canali

5. Leonard Krumov (capt)

6. Giacomo Ferrari

7. Iacopo Bianchi

8. Davide Ruggeri

Replacements:

16. Shilo Klein

17. Luca Franceschetto

18. Juan Pitinari

19. Franco Carrera

20. Alessandro Ortombina

21. Thomas Dominguez

22. Enrico Lucchin

23. Bautista Stavile

Connacht Rugby

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. Harry West

12. Cathal Forde

11. Chay Mullins

10. Josh Ioane

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Josh Murphy

5. Joe Joyce

6. Paul Boyle (capt)

7. Sean O’Brien

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Matthew Victory

17. Peter Dooley

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. David O’Connor

20. Niall Murray

21. Ben Murphy

22. Sean Naughton

23. Oisín McCormack