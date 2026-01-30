Connacht make five changes as they bid to bounce back against Zebre

STUART LANCASTER MAKES five changes to his Connacht side for Saturday’s trip to face Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship [3pm, TG4, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
With Billy Bohan, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast away on Six Nations duty with Ireland, Jordan Duggan, Joe Joyce and Sean O’Brien all come into the pack, while Jack Aungier replaces the injured Sam Illo at tighthead.
Chay Mullins starts on the left wing in the only change in the backs, replacing Finn Treacy, with Academy trio Matthew Victory, Fiachna Barrett and Sean Naughton named among a 6-2 bench split.
Lancaster said: “We’re obviously missing the lads away on Ireland duty but overall we’ve been able to keep selection relatively consistent these last few weeks, particularly in the backs.
“It’s been a long stretch of games but we’ll do everything we can to finish it on a high and hopefully head into the next block of games with a spring in our step.”
Zebre Parma
15. Giovanni Montemauri
14. Mirko Belloni
13. Giulio Bertaccini
12. Marco Zanon
11. Simone Gesi
10. Martin Roger Farias
9. Gonzalo Garcia
Advertisement
1. Paolo Buonfiglio
2. Giampietro Ribaldi
3. Enrique Pieretto
4. Matteo Canali
5. Leonard Krumov (capt)
6. Giacomo Ferrari
7. Iacopo Bianchi
8. Davide Ruggeri
Replacements:
16. Shilo Klein
17. Luca Franceschetto
18. Juan Pitinari
19. Franco Carrera
20. Alessandro Ortombina
21. Thomas Dominguez
22. Enrico Lucchin
23. Bautista Stavile
Connacht Rugby
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Chay Mullins
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Joe Joyce
6. Paul Boyle (capt)
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Matthew Victory
17. Peter Dooley
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. David O’Connor
20. Niall Murray
21. Ben Murphy
22. Sean Naughton
23. Oisín McCormack
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Connacht make five changes as they bid to bounce back against Zebre
STUART LANCASTER MAKES five changes to his Connacht side for Saturday’s trip to face Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship [3pm, TG4, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
With Billy Bohan, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast away on Six Nations duty with Ireland, Jordan Duggan, Joe Joyce and Sean O’Brien all come into the pack, while Jack Aungier replaces the injured Sam Illo at tighthead.
Chay Mullins starts on the left wing in the only change in the backs, replacing Finn Treacy, with Academy trio Matthew Victory, Fiachna Barrett and Sean Naughton named among a 6-2 bench split.
Lancaster said: “We’re obviously missing the lads away on Ireland duty but overall we’ve been able to keep selection relatively consistent these last few weeks, particularly in the backs.
“It’s been a long stretch of games but we’ll do everything we can to finish it on a high and hopefully head into the next block of games with a spring in our step.”
Zebre Parma
15. Giovanni Montemauri
14. Mirko Belloni
13. Giulio Bertaccini
12. Marco Zanon
11. Simone Gesi
10. Martin Roger Farias
9. Gonzalo Garcia
1. Paolo Buonfiglio
2. Giampietro Ribaldi
3. Enrique Pieretto
4. Matteo Canali
5. Leonard Krumov (capt)
6. Giacomo Ferrari
7. Iacopo Bianchi
8. Davide Ruggeri
Replacements:
16. Shilo Klein
17. Luca Franceschetto
18. Juan Pitinari
19. Franco Carrera
20. Alessandro Ortombina
21. Thomas Dominguez
22. Enrico Lucchin
23. Bautista Stavile
Connacht Rugby
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Chay Mullins
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Joe Joyce
6. Paul Boyle (capt)
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Matthew Victory
17. Peter Dooley
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. David O’Connor
20. Niall Murray
21. Ben Murphy
22. Sean Naughton
23. Oisín McCormack
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Connacht Italian Job Rugby URC Zebre