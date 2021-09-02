Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 2 September 2021
Advertisement

Tom Farrell returns to Connacht side after a nine-month absence

Connacht take on Worcester in a pre-season friendly tomorrow.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 12:33 PM
47 minutes ago 964 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5538301
Tom Farrell returns to action tomorrow.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Tom Farrell returns to action tomorrow.
Tom Farrell returns to action tomorrow.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SO GOOD NEWS for Connacht fans. Tom Farrell, the centre, has fully recovered from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Zebre last November, and is named to start at outside centre for the province’s friendly against Worcester tomorrow.
 
The back three is made up of wingers Matt Healy and John Porch with full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, while the international duo of Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty make up the half-back partnership.
 
The front row is made up of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, while there’s a youthful second row of Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray.
 
The starting XV is completed by number 8 Jarrad Butler alongside flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver.
 
There are six forwards and five backs on the replacement bench, including new signings Greg McGrath and Shayne Bolton, as well as Academy players Ciaran Booth, Oisin McCormack and Diarmuid Kilgallen.
 
CONNACHT

1. Jordan Duggan
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Niall Murray
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler
9. Kieran Marmion
10. Jack Carty
11. Matt Healy
12. Sammy Arnold
13. Tom Farrell
14. John Porch
15. Tiernan O’Halloran

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy
17. Matthew Burke
18. Greg McGrath
19. Eoghan Masterson
20. Ciaran Booth
21. Oisin McCormack
22. Colm Reilly
23. Conor Fitzgerald
24. Shayne Bolton
25. Ben O’Donnell
26. Diarmuid Kilgallen

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie