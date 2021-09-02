Tom Farrell returns to Connacht side after a nine-month absence

SO GOOD NEWS for Connacht fans. Tom Farrell, the centre, has fully recovered from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Zebre last November, and is named to start at outside centre for the province’s friendly against Worcester tomorrow.
The back three is made up of wingers Matt Healy and John Porch with full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, while the international duo of Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty make up the half-back partnership.
The front row is made up of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, while there’s a youthful second row of Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray.
The starting XV is completed by number 8 Jarrad Butler alongside flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver.
There are six forwards and five backs on the replacement bench, including new signings Greg McGrath and Shayne Bolton, as well as Academy players Ciaran Booth, Oisin McCormack and Diarmuid Kilgallen.
CONNACHT
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Niall Murray
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler
9. Kieran Marmion
10. Jack Carty
11. Matt Healy
12. Sammy Arnold
13. Tom Farrell
14. John Porch
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
Replacements
16. Jonny Murphy
17. Matthew Burke
18. Greg McGrath
19. Eoghan Masterson
20. Ciaran Booth
21. Oisin McCormack
22. Colm Reilly
23. Conor Fitzgerald
24. Shayne Bolton
25. Ben O’Donnell
26. Diarmuid Kilgallen
