Tom Farrell returns to Connacht side after a nine-month absence

SO GOOD NEWS for Connacht fans. Tom Farrell, the centre, has fully recovered from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Zebre last November, and is named to start at outside centre for the province’s friendly against Worcester tomorrow.



The back three is made up of wingers Matt Healy and John Porch with full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, while the international duo of Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty make up the half-back partnership.



The front row is made up of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, while there’s a youthful second row of Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray.



The starting XV is completed by number 8 Jarrad Butler alongside flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver.



There are six forwards and five backs on the replacement bench, including new signings Greg McGrath and Shayne Bolton, as well as Academy players Ciaran Booth, Oisin McCormack and Diarmuid Kilgallen.



CONNACHT



1. Jordan Duggan

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

9. Kieran Marmion

10. Jack Carty

11. Matt Healy

12. Sammy Arnold

13. Tom Farrell

14. John Porch

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Matthew Burke

18. Greg McGrath

19. Eoghan Masterson

20. Ciaran Booth

21. Oisin McCormack

22. Colm Reilly

23. Conor Fitzgerald

24. Shayne Bolton

25. Ben O’Donnell

26. Diarmuid Kilgallen