Connacht need a lift as Ulster target statement performance in Galway

IT’S BEEN A tough couple of weeks for Connacht, and unless a big response is delivered against Ulster in Galway this evening [KO 5.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports] that disappointing run will rumble into the New Year.

Stuart Lancaster’s team have the look of a group badly in need of a lift. Last weekend’s heavy defeat to the Dragons must have been an alarming day for the former England coach, and what happens next could well shape the rest of their season.

First up, it’s an Ulster team currently seven points higher in the URC table, before a trip to Dublin to face Leinster, and then back into the Challenge Cup again for games against Montpellier (away) and Montauban (home). That’s a testing schedule before the opening of the new Clan Stand when Leinster visit on 24 January, where Connacht will need to have some momentum behind them if they are to make that day one to remember for the right reasons.

The Dragons performance has to stand as an outlier. The lack of intent evident for large portions of the game cannot be repeated. Conceding almost 50 points, just two weeks after losing a 21-0 lead at Ospreys, raises serious questions about Connacht’s defence.

It won’t be easy to shake off that defeat, and Ulster will travel west smelling blood against a Connacht side who have now won just one of their last five URC fixtures.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster are also coming into this derby off a defeat, losing at Leinster, but no inquests or soul-searching was required after a battling effort in a four-point loss.

Richie Murphy’s team continue to make clear progress this season, and are tracking better than many would have predicted at this point. The province sit fifth in the table, having played one game less than every other side in the top eight.

They’ll look at this evening, and the home game with Munster on 2 January, and see an opportunity to climb even higher.

One frustration from the Aviva Stadium game would have been that their slick attack didn’t create more. When Ulster are at their connected, cohesive best, their attack is now one of the most exciting to watch in the league. They will look at Connacht’s recent defensive frailties and feel they can cause real damage.

They have had the upper hand in this fixture recently, winning their last three against Connacht. The Western province have lost their last nine interpro derbies.

James Hume starts for Ulster. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Lancaster had to make changes after the Dragons display, and has switched up his half-backs for this evening, with Jack Carty and Ben Murphy coming into the side. An interesting selection on the right wing sees 19-year-old Academy player Daniel Ryan in from the start to make his debut. Captain Cian Prendergast shifts to openside flanker as Josh Murphy comes in at blindside.

Ulster also rotate, and their changes look positive. James Hume makes a welcome return from illness and Cormac Izuchukwu, who recently signed a contract extension, is in the starting XV for the first time since October. Izuchukwu is part of a cluster of Ulster players – including Tom Stewart, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale – who will be looking at the next few weeks with the Six Nations in mind.

This is a game where Connacht need to deliver a response for their supporters, but it is the visiting Ulster side who look better equipped to make a statement at the Dexcom Stadium.

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Daniel Ryan, Cathal Forde, Bundee Ali, Finn Treacy; Jack Carty, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, David O’Connor; Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, Sean O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Josh Ioane, Hugh Gavin.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Conor McKee; Sam Crean, Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson; Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu; David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: John Andrew, Angus Bell, Tom O’Toole, Joe Hopes, Bryn Ward, Nathan Doak, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU).