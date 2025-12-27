LIVE: Connacht v Ulster, URC

Good evening, and welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of Connacht versus Ulster in the URC.

Hope everyone is having a lovely Christmas — and is ready for a big evening of interpro derbies.

All eyes on Dexcom Stadium first, before Munster welcome Leinster to Thomond Park later.

Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella are in Galway and Limerick respectively, with myself, Emma Duffy, and Gavan Casey on liveblog duty.

Pour yourself a Baileys and heat up a mince pie — we’ll do our best to keep you up to date across the evening.

Kick-off at Dexcom is 5.30pm, with the action live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1.