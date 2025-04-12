Connacht face a totally reinvigorated Racing as they pursue magical end to tough season

READING THROUGH RACING’S starting lineup when it was announced at lunchtime on Friday, one could have been forgiven for thinking the Parisians were taking their eye off the ball for today’s Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Connacht (8pm, Premier Sports).

Racing only just about have their heads above water in the Top 14 relegation battle and, on paper at least, the glaring lack of one Owen Farrell in their first XV could have been construed as an effort to preserve him for more important matters, namely next week’s visit to bottom side Perpignan.

The reality is slightly different, as was clear as you scrolled down through Patrice Collazo’s 23: the in-form Dan Lancaster is simply Racing’s first-choice out-half now, at least while Farrell continues to find his feet after groin surgery interrupted an already difficult maiden season in France.

And the former England captain’s berth on Racing’s bench can equally be considered a statement of intent: Racing have brought Farrell to Galway to either finish the job or turn the tide if required. The 33-year-old would have his feet up in the French capital if Collazo and co. didn’t seriously fancy winning this game at Dexcom Stadium.

Curiously, incumbent out-half Dan Lancaster has enjoyed an upturn in form since his dad, former Leinster coach Stuart, left his post in February after a miserable start to his second season in charge of Les Racingmen.

The 23-year-old’s signing from English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders last summer raised eyebrows, and the degree to which he was played by his dad during Racing’s horrible winter — both at 10 and 12 — proved contentious among some supporters.

But Lancaster has kicked on in recent weeks, as have Racing as a whole under Collazo who seems to have settled on the younger of his two English 10s as his go-to guy.

They’ve won five of their six games since former loosehead Collazo stepped up from his role as academy coach to take the reins vacated by Stuart Lancaster, and Lancaster Jr has been especially impressive during Racing’s recent back-to-back wins away to Clermont and at home to Bordeaux.

Dan Lancaster lands an important, long-range penalty for Racing 92 in their win over Bordeaux. Owen Farrell: "ALLEZ! COME ON!" Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/7C1TenJalh — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) March 31, 2025

While Farrell started last weekend’s last-16 victory away to Perpignan, he did so in a heavily rotated Racing matchday squad against a side who frankly wanted out of the Challenge Cup to focus on top-flight survival in their domestic league.

Collazo’s side are today almost fully loaded, with the notable exceptions of Cameron Woki and Gael Fickou. It’s hardly a surprise, either: the Challenge Cup is Racing’s only viable route into the Champions Cup for next season, and the Parisians have a greater reverence for Europe’s premier competition than most Top 14 sides: a picture of the Champions Cup trophy, for example, adorns a wall of the club gym alongside The Bouclier.

They bring to the west of Ireland significant talent: the explosive Fijian backs Wame Naituvi, Vinaya Habosi and Josua Tuisova, the latter of whom was a Sevens Olympian; the French international Max Spring, who captains the side from fullback; the La Rochelle-bound scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec operating behind a fairly dynamic pack composed of players from France, Chile, Wales and England.

But with all of that being said, Connacht opened with most bookmakers on Friday (most waited for Racing to name their team) as six-point favourites to win this home quarter-final and tee up a thrilling end to a difficult season.

Victory for the western province would earn them an eminently winnable home semi against either Ospreys or Lyon (they meet in Swansea at 5:30pm). Given the off-field success of their recent encounter with Munster at Mayo GAA’s MacHale Park, the mere thought of a last-four European tie at either Pearse Stadium in Galway or Roscommon’s Dr Hyde Park elevates the pulse.

Connacht wing Shane Jennings. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cullie Tucker has made five changes to the side that overcame Cardiff at Dexcom last Saturday: captain Cian Prendergast returns, with Denis Buckley and Joe Joyce also coming into the pack. Ben Murphy overtakes Matt Devine at nine, albeit the latter will either maintain or ramp up Murphy’s rapid tempo off the bench, while Shane Jennings comes in for Shayne Bolton on the right wing.

Bolton’s absence with a quad strain is a significant blow: Connacht justifiably deem him a deadly enough winger that they’ve shifted Mack Hansen to fullback in their first-choice XV, where the Ireland international exerted great influence over proceedings against Cardiff last week.

Very few right wingers in Ireland boast Bolton’s athletic profile — maybe only Ulster’s Sevens convert Zac Ward is comparable — and arguably nobody but Bolton himself could have finished his try in the right-hand corner against Cardiff.

The 24-year-old Pretorian will surely tour with Ireland this summer provided he gets a bit of deserved luck with injuries, which have just about prohibited a full breakout season this term.

But wouldn’t it be fitting, too, if Shane Jennings were to send Connacht to a Salthill semi? The former Ireland U20 was man of the match in Galways’ 2018 All-Ireland minor hurling final success at Croke Park. Jennings, 24, impressed throughout the opening months of the season, featuring across Connacht’s backline until an ankle injury paused his progress.

It’s impossible to predict how this game will pan out. The reality is that Connacht absolutely have the capacity to beat Racing by the odd point in a 10-try thriller but they’re equally liable to lose by 20 if they come up short in their battle with the likes of Demba Bamba, Boris Palu and Jordan Joseph up front.

As their side pursues a magical end to the season and a second ever trophy, Connacht fans can only buckle up once again.

Connacht: Mack Hansen; Shane Jennings, Hugh Gavin, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; JJ Hanrahan, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Joe Joyce, Cian Prendergast (captain), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Josh Ioane, Cathal Forde.

Racing 92: Sam James; Wame Naituvi, Vinaya Habosi, Josua Tuisova, Max Spring (capt); Dan Lancaster, Nolann le Garrec; Eddy Ben Arous, Diego Escobar, Demba Bamba, Boris Palu, Will Rowlands, Maxime Baudonne, Junior Kpoku, Jordan Joseph.

Replacements: Robin Couly, Guram Gogichashvili, Lehopoame Leota, Romain Taofifenua, Shingi Manyarara, Donovan Taofifenua, Owen Farrell, Henry Chavancy.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England).