Thursday 18 March 2021
Connacht's Jarrad Butler receives 3-week ban for dangerous tackle

The player was sent off against Edinburgh on Saturday.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 1:00 PM
Jarrad Butler (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CONNACHT’S JARRAD Butler has been handed a three-week ban following his red card in the Pro14 fixture against Edinburgh on Saturday.

The player was punished after being adjudged to have made a dangerous tackle.

The ruling means that Butler is set to miss the upcoming Pro14 game against Scarlets, as well as their Challenge Cup match versus Leicester.

An official Pro14 statement read: “The Player was shown a red card by referee Chris Busby (IRFU) under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

“The Disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Achille Reali (FIR) who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension.

“Having considered the match footage, injury details, Butler’s Disciplinary record and expression of remorse, a reduction of three weeks was applied by the Judicial Officer. 

“The Player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful matches. Should a game be cancelled or postponed during this window of games, the player and Pro14 are to submit updated fixtures to the Disciplinary Panel so the return date can be advised.”

The42 Team

