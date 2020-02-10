Ronan produces man-of-the-match display in home debut for League One side

CONNOR RONAN WASTED no time in endearing himself to the supporters of the club he has joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

On Saturday, the talented 21-year-old marked his home debut for Blackpool with a man-of-the-match performance which helped them end a run of 10 games without a win.

A 2-1 victory over Sol Campbell’s Southend United moved Blackpool up to 14th place in the League One table. Armand Gnanduillet scored twice for the hosts before Donegal native Stephen McLaughlin grabbed a stunning consolation goal for Southend.

“I thought it was a good performance from myself and from the team overall,” Ronan told Blackpool’s official website after impressing in an advanced central midfield role at Bloomfield Road.

“The conditions were difficult with a really powerful wind, but I think as a team we judged it well. The two strikers were really powerful units and as midfielders, we were able to use that to our advantage.

“Overall, I’m pleased to have won the man of the match, and it’s nice to be recognised, but the three points are what matters.”

This is Ronan’s fourth loan spell away from Wolves. Stints at Portsmouth and Walsall were followed last year by a move to Slovakia, where he made 33 appearances – four of which came in the Europa League – for Dunajska Streda.

Although he hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Wolves since a League Cup tie against Manchester City in October 2017, the Premier League club backed the skilful playmaker last May by extending his contract until the summer of 2021.

Ronan is currently member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad, for whom he won nine caps in 2019.

