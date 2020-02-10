This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronan produces man-of-the-match display in home debut for League One side

The Ireland U21 playmaker recently joined Blackpool on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Monday 10 Feb 2020, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,482 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5001144
Connor Ronan pictured during Ireland's U21 European Championship qualifying win over Sweden last November.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Connor Ronan pictured during Ireland's U21 European Championship qualifying win over Sweden last November.
Connor Ronan pictured during Ireland's U21 European Championship qualifying win over Sweden last November.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CONNOR RONAN WASTED no time in endearing himself to the supporters of the club he has joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

On Saturday, the talented 21-year-old marked his home debut for Blackpool with a man-of-the-match performance which helped them end a run of 10 games without a win.

A 2-1 victory over Sol Campbell’s Southend United moved Blackpool up to 14th place in the League One table. Armand Gnanduillet scored twice for the hosts before Donegal native Stephen McLaughlin grabbed a stunning consolation goal for Southend. 

“I thought it was a good performance from myself and from the team overall,” Ronan told Blackpool’s official website after impressing in an advanced central midfield role at Bloomfield Road.

“The conditions were difficult with a really powerful wind, but I think as a team we judged it well. The two strikers were really powerful units and as midfielders, we were able to use that to our advantage.

“Overall, I’m pleased to have won the man of the match, and it’s nice to be recognised, but the three points are what matters.”

This is Ronan’s fourth loan spell away from Wolves. Stints at Portsmouth and Walsall were followed last year by a move to Slovakia, where he made 33 appearances – four of which came in the Europa League – for Dunajska Streda.

Although he hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Wolves since a League Cup tie against Manchester City in October 2017, the Premier League club backed the skilful playmaker last May by extending his contract until the summer of 2021.

Ronan is currently member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad, for whom he won nine caps in 2019. 

Related Reads

09.02.20 First senior goal for Irish defender O'Shea helps extend West Brom's lead
09.02.20 Former Ireland U21 captain refusing to succumb to repeated setbacks

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie