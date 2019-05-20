This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 May, 2019
Ireland U21 playmaker rewarded with new contract at Wolves

Connor Ronan has had his deal with the Premier League club extended for a further two years.

By Paul Dollery Monday 20 May 2019, 3:43 PM
22 minutes ago 668 Views No Comments
Connor Ronan starred for the Ireland U21s in their recent win over Luxembourg in Tallaght.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Connor Ronan starred for the Ireland U21s in their recent win over Luxembourg in Tallaght.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HAVE put their faith in Connor Ronan by handing the Republic of Ireland U21 international a new two-year contract.

The deal commits the talented playmaker to the Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

Ronan has spent the second half of this season on loan at Slovakian club Dunajská Streda, who he helped to secure qualification for the Europa League.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Wolves since the age of 16, has made 13 first-team appearances for the club since his debut in December 2016. He has also had loan spells at League One clubs Portsmouth and Walsall.

Ronan was particularly impressive as the Ireland U21s defeated Luxembourg 3-0 in March, a performance which earned him the man-of-the-match award.

