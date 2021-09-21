Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Advertisement

Tyrone teenager to make first-team debut for Liverpool against Norwich tonight

Conor Bradley has been named to start, as has Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 6:55 PM
35 minutes ago 2,119 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5554728

TYRONE TEENAGER CONOR Bradley is set to make his senior debut for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tonight against Norwich City.

liverpools-conor-bradley-during-the-pre-season-friendly-match-at-anfield-liverpool-picture-date-monday-august-9-2021 Liverpool's Conor Bradley (file photo).

The 18-year-old has been named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting team for the third round fixture. Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts in September 2019 before putting pen to paper on a three year professional contract in July 2020 after an impressive debut season with the club’s academy side.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also named to start, the Cork native will be making his 10th first-team appearance for the club. Kaide Gordon is another teenage debutant for Liverpool with Tyler Morton and James Balagizi on the bench.

Joe Gomez captains a team that also includes Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi. Kick-off at Carrow Road is 7.45pm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

liverpool-goalkeeper-caoimhin-kelleher-during-the-pre-season-friendly-match-at-anfield-liverpool-picture-date-monday-august-9-2021 Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher (file photo). Source: Alamy Stock Photo

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie