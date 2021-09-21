Tyrone teenager to make first-team debut for Liverpool against Norwich tonight

TYRONE TEENAGER CONOR Bradley is set to make his senior debut for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tonight against Norwich City.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley (file photo).

The 18-year-old has been named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting team for the third round fixture. Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts in September 2019 before putting pen to paper on a three year professional contract in July 2020 after an impressive debut season with the club’s academy side.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also named to start, the Cork native will be making his 10th first-team appearance for the club. Kaide Gordon is another teenage debutant for Liverpool with Tyler Morton and James Balagizi on the bench.

Joe Gomez captains a team that also includes Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi. Kick-off at Carrow Road is 7.45pm.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 👊



This is how we line-up for tonight’s @Carabao_Cup tie against @NorwichCityFC!



Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley make their senior debuts, @J_Gomez97 is captain 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher (file photo). Source: Alamy Stock Photo