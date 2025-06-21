'Everyone always writes us off every single year, we thrive on that' - Dublin stun Limerick

DUBLIN ARE CELEBRATING a famous win which sent Limerick crashing out of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The Dubs stormed to a 2-24 to 0-28 victory in the All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park.

“Everyone always writes us off every single year, we thrive on that,” Man of the Match Conor Burke told RTÉ afterwards.

A beaming Conor Burke scoops the man of the match award in 14-man Dublin's scarcely believable win over Limerick.



“We wanted to come in and have a shock here, and thankfully we did. We’re all passionate hurling people here, we wouldn’t be going to training three, four times a week if we didn’t think we could go somewhere. We’re delighted to be progressing.”

Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s team played much of the game with 14 men, having lost Chris Crummy to a red card in the 14th minute.

But they produced a phenomenal performance, with quick-fire second-half goals from John Hetherton and Cian O’Sullivan key as they stunned John Kiely’s multi All-Ireland winners.

Barry Murphy dejected after the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Burke was “wrecked” but beaming afterwards as he reflected on a seismic result.

“We had to dig deep there going a man behind early in the first half, but in fairness, the lads dug deep, the lads up top really put themselves on the line. We brought huge physicality, which really set the tone for what we went on to do. We’re delighted to get into the semi-final.

“It could be anyone standing here (as Man of the Match), the work that was put in from one to 15 to get through today, against Limerick, who are obviously an unbelievable team. We’re over the moon.

“Moments stand out but it’s the hard work, it’s the grind, and look, we’ll enjoy it. We haven’t won anything so we need to just keep pressing on. It’s great to be going back training on Tuesday.”