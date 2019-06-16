Watch: Conor Cox's wonder point that lit up Roscommon's Connacht final triumph

Cox watches on as he hits the target with this beautiful effort.

THERE WERE INCREDIBLE scenes in Pearse Stadium as Roscommon produced a superb second-half display to become Connacht champions.

They outscored the holders Galway by 1-8 to 0-2 after the restart, with Rossie fans pouring onto the pitch before the full-time whistle.

Kerry-born forward Conor Cox was instrumental to their success, finishing with an impressive tally of 0-5.

And he opened his account in style in the first half. With Roscommon trailing by two points, the ball was delivered into Cox who was being closely marshalled by Galway full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh.

Cox was under considerable pressure as he turned towards the endline before slicing the ball through the posts from an almost impossible angle.

Conor Cox gets Roscommon back to within a point - live now on @RTE2 highlights on this evening's programme 9.30pm #rtegaa #gaa #GALROS pic.twitter.com/eBKobjWrMX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 16, 2019

Roscommon were five points adrift at half-time before launching their brilliant comeback in the second half, but that score from Cox is certainly one of the highlights of the game.

Diarmuid Murtagh’s 40th minute goal was another key moment in the decider. Cathal Cregg played a central role in the score as he raced through the Galway defence before popping the ball into Murtagh.

The St Faithleachs man crashed the ball home from close range to cut the deficit to just one point at the time.

Diarmuid Murtagh gets Roscommon back to within a point #rtegaa - live now on @RTE2 highlights on this evening's programme 9.30pm #rtegaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/1ERv4qwVtU — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 16, 2019

Roscommon fans could hardly contain themselves in the final stages, and were racing onto the pitch before the full-time whistle which signalled Roscommon’s 23rd senior provincial crown.

A premature pitch invasion ahead of the final whistle #rtegaa - live now on @RTE2 highlights on this evening's programme 9.30pm #rtegaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/Whpvaen54i — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 16, 2019

